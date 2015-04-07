Jeff Bezos' rocket company to begin suborbital test flights this year

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 7
A space company
owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos has finished work on a
rocket engine for a suborbital spaceship and expects to begin
flight tests this year, Blue Origin officials said on Tuesday.
The so-called New Shepard spaceship is designed to fly three
people and/or a mix of passengers and payloads to altitudes
about 62 miles (100 km) above Earth. It will launch from Blue
Origin's west Texas facility near Van Horn, Texas, southeast of
El Paso.
Testing and development of the rocket engine, called BE-3,
has been completed, the last major milestone before the liquid
oxygen- and liquid hydrogen-fueled motor is attached to the New
Shepard capsule for flight, Blue Origin President Rob Meyerson
told reporters on a conference call.
Privately owned Blue Origin has not started selling tickets
for flights on New Shepard or released pricing information.
"The engine is ready for flight ... and ready for other
commercial users," Meyerson said. He declined to be more
specific about when New Shepard would fly, except to say "soon."
The capsule will fly dozens of times unmanned before the
test flights include pilots, Meyerson added.
Blue Origin is among a handful of companies planning to
offer commercial spaceflight services. New Shepard is a
suborbital system, like Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo, a
six-passenger, two-pilot spaceplane that is expected to resume
test flights later this year following a fatal accident in
Mojave, California, on Oct. 31, 2014.
Another company, privately owned XCOR Aerospace, is working
on a two-seater spaceplane called Lynx that also is slated to
debut this year, founder and chief technology officer Jeff
Greason said.
Other companies, including Space Exploration Technologies,
or SpaceX, and Boeing, are skipping suborbital
spaceflight and developing systems to carry people into orbit.
Blue Origin intends to parlay its suborbital New Shepard
vehicle into an orbital launch system, expected to begin flying
later this decade. That vehicle will be powered by a liquefied
natural gas motor, called the BE-4, that is being developed with
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing.
The recently completed BE-3 engine also will be modified to
serve as an upper-stage motor to fly satellites into orbit,
Meyerson said.
