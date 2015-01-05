U.S. GAO rejects protest of space taxi deal with Boeing, SpaceX

| CAPE CANAVERAL
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Jan 5 The Government
Accountability Office rejected Sierra Nevada Corp's protest of
$6.8 billion in contracts that NASA awarded to Boeing Co
and Space Exploration Technologies to develop and fly commercial
space taxis, officials for the congressional watchdog said on
Monday.
The contracts, awarded in September, include test flights to
the International Space Station and from two to six operational
missions per company. Boeing's contract was $4.2 billion.
SpaceX, as the privately owned firm is known, was awarded a $2.6
billion contract.
The space taxis will allow NASA to fly U.S. astronauts to
the space station, about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth. Since
the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has had to purchase
rides with station partner Russia for $63 million per person.
Sierra Nevada objected to NASA's selection of Boeing because
its price tag was $900 million more than Sierra Nevada's. It
also argued that NASA failed to follow its own procurement
guidelines, which emphasized safety and price over schedule.
The GAO, an independent nonpartisan agency, said that
despite Boeing's higher price, NASA considered the aerospace
company's proposal the strongest of all three "in terms of
technical approach, management approach, and past performance."
The GAO also noted that SpaceX's bid for its contract was
lower than Sierra Nevada's, and that NASA "ultimately concluded
that SpaceX's lower price made it a better value" than Sierra
Nevada's offer.
As for Sierra Nevada's claim about NASA failing to follow
its own guidelines, the GAO said NASA informed bidders "that
their proposals would be evaluated against the goal of
certification by the end of 2017."
NASA hopes to break Russia's monopoly on crew transport
before the end of 2017.
Sierra Nevada had hoped to sell NASA its Dream Chaser
miniature space shuttle to fly crews to and from the space
station.
Sierra Nevada, Boeing, SpaceX and Orbital Sciences Corp
are competing for a new round of station cargo delivery
contracts. Awards are expected this spring.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Gregorio)