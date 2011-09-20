NASA unveils new plan to buy rides for astronauts

* U.S. to spend $1.6 billion on space taxi development
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 19 NASA plans to
spend $1.6 billion over the next two years bolstering industry
efforts to develop space taxis, officials said on Monday.
The U.S. space agency will be looking for complete systems
-- launchers, spaceships, mission operations and ground support
-- to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station by
the middle of the decade, a draft solicitation released on
Monday shows.
The money will supplement investments that private
companies are making to develop commercial space transportation
services.
President Barack Obama has requested $850 million for
NASA's so-called Commercial Crew initiative for the year
beginning Oct. 1. The Senate Appropriations Committee last week
offered $500 million.
With the U.S. space shuttles retired, the United States is
dependent on Russia to fly its astronauts to the space station,
a $100 billion project of 16 nations that orbits about 225
miles (360 km) above Earth. Russia charges more than $50
million a person, including training and support services.
A Russian cargo ship failed last month to reach orbit after
a launch accident, exposing the vulnerability of having only
one way for crew to fly to the space station. The Progress
rocket, which was carrying a cargo capsule of food and fuel,
and the Soyuz booster that carries crew use nearly identical
upper-stage motors.
China, the only other country that has flown people in
orbit, is not a member of the space station program.
"Right now, we have a single-string failure for a $100
billion national lab," NASA's commercial spaceflight
development director, Phil McAlister, said at an industry
briefing in Florida on Friday, referring to the reliance on one
option to transport crew to the space station.
"Every year we do not have a commercial crew capability,
the station is at risk," he said.
NASA expects to award multiple contracts for the third
phase of its commercial crew development work next year. The
contracts would begin in July 2012 and conclude in April 2014.
The solicitation is due to be released before the end of
the year.
NASA is now supporting spaceship development by four firms
-- Boeing (BA.N), Space Exploration Technologies, Sierra Nevada
Corp and Blue Origin, a privately funded aerospace company set
up by Amazon's (AMZN.O) Jeff Bezos. The contracts are worth a
combined $269 million.
Also on Monday, NASA added $46 million to its current
commercial crew program, allotting an extra $25.6 million for
Sierra Nevada and $20.6 million for Boeing for additional work
on their spaceships.
