U.S. space industry girds for more oversight after accidents

WASHINGTON Nov 6 Executives in the fledgling
commercial U.S. space industry are bracing for increased
scrutiny and oversight after two accidents last week, including
one that killed a pilot, but say they view the mishaps as
temporary setbacks that will not halt launches.
Mark Sirangelo, who leads the space division of privately
held Sierra Nevada Corp, told industry executives Thursday that
he expected the industry to learn from the accidents and urged a
measured response by lawmakers.
Sirangelo noted there have been 454 failures out of a total
5,332 launches since the 1950s, and failure rates had remained
steady at 7 to 9 percent since the 1970s.
"Launch failures and issues are part of what we do,"
Sirangelo told an event hosted by the Washington Space Business
Roundtable. "We're going to learn from it and get better."
Last week's incidents have raised questions about the
commercial space industry, and will likely trigger congressional
hearings and bids to increase oversight, according to industry
executives, congressional aides and analysts.
But they cautioned that ongoing pressure on U.S. budgets
left NASA little choice but to proceed with commercial
approaches to ferrying cargo and crew to the space station.
The U.S. Air Force is also working to certify privately held
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, to launch big
military and spy satellites, ending the virtual monopoly now
held by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
"As long as we have sequestration budget cuts in place, it's
hard to see commercial approaches going away, since that's one
way of dealing with the budget crunch," said one congressional
aide who was not authorized to speak publicly.
On Oct. 28, an unmanned Orbital Sciences Antares
rocket exploded seconds after liftoff from Virginia, destroying
a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station for NASA.
On Friday, a pilot with Scaled Composites, a unit of
Northrop Grumman, died and another was injured during a
test flight of SpaceShipTwo. The suborbital space plane, owned
by Virgin Galactic, an offshoot of Richard Branson's
London-based Virgin Group, was destroyed in the crash.
Sirangelo said the accidents were tragic but should be
viewed in the context of the overall space business, and not as
an indictment of new ventures being developed by the commercial
sector. He said the airplane industry had also suffered great
losses during its first decade.
"This is catalyst. Things happen that make us better,"
Sirangelo said. "We don't get better cars if we don't realize
that cars have crashes and then we improve them."
He said the commercial space business was already subject to
strict oversight, but industry should respond by being "even
more open".
"What we need to do ... instead of running away from it, is
confront it, explain it, and be open and honest - maybe even
more open than we have been in letting people understand what
happened."
