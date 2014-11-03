UPDATE 1-U.S. NTSB to review FAA oversight in Virgin Galactic crash

(Adds details about FAA space regulations)
By Irene Klotz
MOJAVE, Calif. Nov 3 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating Friday's
fatal crash of a Virgin Galactic spaceship, will review the
Federal Aviation Administration's involvement in permitting the
vehicle for test flight, acting NTSB chairman Christopher Hart
said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.
"We'd look to see if the oversight was adequate, to the
extent that there is oversight in this industry," he said.
"I know it's different than commercial aviation, but we
would look at all of those factors. That's part of the total
picture as to why did this happen. If there is some inadequate
oversight and one thing led to another and the next thing you
know we're looking at pieces on the desert floor, then we would
need to have that," Hart said.
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo broke up some 50,000 feet (15
km) above California during a test flight on Friday, strewing
debris in the Mojave Desert. One of the two test pilots died.
The NTSB investigates transportation accidents and makes
recommendations on rule changes to the FAA, the federal agency
that governs U.S. airspace.
The FAA, which is charged with ensuring the safety of space
operations and promoting commercial space launches, began
setting up rules to issue experimental permits about a decade
ago, allowing companies to test reusable, suborbital rockets
without obtaining a full launch license.
Companies cannot carry commercial cargo or passengers with
an experimental permit, which is patterned on experimental
airworthiness certificates issued for aircraft.
In 2007, in response to growing interest in space tourism,
the agency established rules for space crew and passengers on
private space flights, including how companies must disclose the
risk to passengers, requirements for life-support systems, and
for verifying that vehicles and software work together properly,
including with test flight.
The agency authorized two powered test flights of Virgin
Galactic's SpaceShipTwo last year under experimental permits.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Writing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by
Chris Reese and Ken Wills)