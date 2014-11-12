版本:
Surviving pilot thrown from Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo -U.S. officials

LOS ANGELES Nov 12 Peter Siebold, the surviving pilot of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo, was thrown from the rocket-powered vehicle when it broke apart and unbuckled from his seat before his parachute deployed automatically, U.S. officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the Oct. 31 crash in Southern California, also found Siebold was unaware that his co-pilot had unlocked the craft's moveable tail section, which appears to have set off a chain of events that led to ship's destruction.

Mike Alsbury, the co-pilot, was killed in the crash. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Susan Heavey)
