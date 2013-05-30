Asteroid mining company wants to put your face in space

* Aims to raise $1 million on Kickstarter
* Project designed to test public appetite for space
initiatives
* Latest in string of space startups to turn to crowd
funding
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 29 A privately owned
asteroid mining firm, backed in part by Google Inc's
founders, launched a crowd-funding project on Wednesday to gauge
public interest in a small space telescope that could serve as a
backdrop for personal photographs, officials said.
Planetary Resources, based in Bellevue, Washington, plans to
build and operate telescopes to hunt for asteroids orbiting near
Earth and robotic spacecraft to mine them for precious metals,
water and other materials.
It also plans an educational and outreach program to let
students, museums, armchair astronomers and virtual travelers
share use of a telescope through an initiative on Kickstarter, a
website used to raise funds for creative projects.
Planetary Resources aims to raise $1 million by June 30 to
assess public appetite for participating in a space project. It
expects to launch its first telescope in 2015.
For a pledge of $25, participants can make use of a "space
photo booth" by sending a picture to be displayed like a
billboard on the side of the telescope with Earth in the
background. Its image would then be snapped by a remote camera
and transmitted back.
Starting at $200, participants can use the telescope to look
at an astronomical object.
The Kickstarter campaign complements the company's ongoing
efforts to design and build its first telescope, called ARKYD.
Investors include Google Chief Executive Larry Page and Chairman
Eric Schmidt, as well as Ross Perot Jr., chairman of the real
estate development firm Hillwood and The Perot Group.
"All we are asking is for the public to tell us that they
want something," company co-founder Eric Anderson told reporters
during a webcast press conference on Wednesday.
"We're not going to spend our time and resources to do
something if people don't want it and really the only way to
prove that it's something people want is to ask them for money,"
he said.
Planetary Resources is not the first space startup to turn
to crowd-funding. Colorado-based Golden Spike, which plans
commercial human expeditions to the moon, has launched two
initiatives on Indiegogo, another Internet-based funding
platform.
Golden Spike exceeded a $75,000 goal to start a sister firm,
called Uwingu, designed to funnel profits into space projects,
but fell far short of a $240,000 target for spacesuits for
Golden Spike's first moon run.
Hyper-V Technologies of Virginia turned to Kickstarter to
raise nearly $73,000 to help develop a plasma jet electric
thruster. STAR Systems in Phoenix, Arizona, raised $20,000 for
work on a hybrid rocket motor for its suborbital Hermes
spaceplane.
Last year, Washington-based LiftPort ended an $8,000
Kickstarter campaign with more than $100,000 to demonstrate how
robots could climb a 1.2-mile (2 km) long tether held aloft by a
large helium balloon.
The company is working on an alternative space
transportation system called a "space elevator" that uses
tethers or cables instead of rockets.
"I think crowd-funding is a new kind of bike and people are
trying and willing to ride it, some successfully, some not as
successfully, but I think it's here to stay," said Golden Spike
founder and planetary scientist Alan Stern.
"These companies like Kickstarter and Indiegogo and
RocketHub, they seem to be some kind of marketing distribution
system that lets people with an idea put it out there.
Previously people didn't know how to do that except run an ad in
a newspaper. It's a capability we just didn't have five years
ago," Stern said.