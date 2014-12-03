Europe recovers wayward Galileo satellite

FRANKFURT Dec 3 Europe has recovered one of two
satellites that were put into the wrong orbit when launched in
August and may still be useable for the Galileo satellite
navigation system as originally planned.
The mishap in August was one in a series of setbacks to the
multi-billion-euro Galileo project, which has been beset by
delays, financing problems and questions about whether Europe
really needs a rival to the U.S. Global Positioning System,
widely known as GPS.
The two satellites, the fifth and sixth of a planned 30 for
Galileo, were launched aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket on Aug. 22
and ended up in an elongated orbit travelling up to 25,900
km(16,094 miles) above earth and back down to 13,713 km rather
than completing a circular one.
While they were still functioning, the misshapen orbit meant
that they would not be able to perform their job properly as
part of Galileo.
The European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday that the
fifth satellite has now performed 11 manoeuvres over 17 days to
gradually shift to a more circular orbit and will run through a
series of tests over the coming days.
Similar recovery manoeuvres are planned for the sixth
satellite.
"The decision whether to use the two satellites for
navigation and (space radar) purposes as part of the Galileo
constellation will be taken by the European Commission based on
the test results," ESA said.
The EU has approved a 7 billion-euro budget for Galileo and
another navigation project between now and 2020. It says Galileo
will strengthen Europe's position in a satellite-navigation
market expected to be worth 237 billion euros in 2020.
Airbus Defence & Space led construction of the
first four satellites, while Germany's OHB and
Britain's SSTL are building the next 22.
