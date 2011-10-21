Soyuz rocket blasts off from French Guiana

KOUROU, French Guiana Oct 21 A Russian Soyuz rocket blasted off from French Guiana on Friday bearing the first two satellites in Europe's Galileo global positioning system.

The launch from Europe's space base in South America -- the first for a Soyuz rocket outside of the former Soviet Union and the culmination of more than a decade of planning -- had been delayed from Thursday after a leaky valve was detected in the rocket's fuelling system.

Once fully operational later this decade, the Galileo system aims to give Europeans autonomy from the U.S. government-controlled Global Positioning System. Russia says it completed its own similar system earlier this month.

The launch follows years of delays and budget disputes over Galileo, as well as almost a decade of discussions since France and Russia agreed to co-operate on Soyuz launches in 2003. (Reporting by Frank Leconte)