Israeli startup bets on 'smart' satellite antennas for global web access

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Feb 29 Israeli startup
Skyfi is looking to outflank Facebook and Google
in a race to provide worldwide internet access by
developing the first self-correcting antenna that can turn
mini-satellites into powerful transmitters covering the globe.
The two technology leaders are working on ways to beam
internet access from the sky to remote areas, Google with
high-flying balloons and Facebook with a combination of drones
and larger, more complex satellites.
But it will take an orbiting cluster of 60 miniature, or
nano, satellites, each about the size of a shoe box, to provide
full coverage of earth, said Raz Itzhaki Tamir, a veteran of
Israel's aerospace industry who co-founded Skyfi four years ago.
The way he hopes to do it is by using a parachute-like
antenna that deploys once in space. The antenna can then
mechanically adjust itself for imperfections in the
transmitter's surface, allowing a stronger signal to pass, and
even alter the direction it points should broadcast needs change
over the course of the satellite's life.
That may not sound like much, but those are two major
hurdles that have limited satellite operators for years.
While the company says it has a working "proof of concept",
the technology has yet to be proven in space, so don't expect a
fleet of internet-providing nanosatellites for at least a few
years. But the antenna alone could be big business in the
meantime.
Thousands of new satellites will be launched into space in
the coming decade and many will use technology from Israel,
which has built on its military expertise to capture a sizeable
chunk of the growing commercial space market, particularly in
the field of miniaturization.
Skyfi raised $3 million in a round led by Jerusalem Venture
Partners, one of the country's most successful venture capital
funds, and says it has signed letters of intent to sell its
antennas to global players such as Lockheed Martin and
Spacecom.
Spacecom, which is collaborating with Facebook to beam
internet services to Africa, said that if the new Skyfi antenna
is successful, it would be in huge demand.
"This type of solution will conquer the market, because it
addresses some of the most serious and bothersome issues for
satellite operators," said David Pollack, Spacecom's chief
executive.
For now, Skyfi is perfecting its system by testing a large
version of the antenna in a 50-square-meter (yard) echoless
chamber that simulates the conditions of space. It plans to
launch its first unit in the next 18 months.
"Currently, if an antenna is not perfect, you have to live
with it, with the losses," said Tamir. "We can change that and
be flexible, thus gaining more revenue from the satellite."
