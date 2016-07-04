NASA's Juno spacecraft poised for one-shot try to orbit Jupiter

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 4
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 4 A NASA spacecraft
was poised for a one-shot attempt to slip into Jupiter's orbit
on Monday for the start of a 20-month-long dance around the
solar system's largest planet to learn how and where it formed.
Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in
Pasadena, California, were preparing for a long night as the
Juno probe streaked closer toward Jupiter at 200 times the speed
of sound in the empty vacuum of space.
Confirmation of whether Juno, the only solar-powered
spacecraft ever dispatched to the outer solar system, had
successfully placed itself into polar orbit around Jupiter was
not expected until 11:53 p.m. EDT on Monday (0353 GMT on
Tuesday).
Launched from Florida nearly five years ago, Juno must be
precisely positioned, ignite its main engine at exactly the
right time and keep it burning for 35 minutes to shed enough
speed so it can be captured by Jupiter's gravity.
If anything goes even slightly awry, Juno will sail
helplessly past Jupiter, unable to complete a $1 billion mission
to peer through the planet's thick atmosphere and map its
gargantuan magnetic field.
Scientists are particularly interested in learning how much
water Jupiter contains, which is key to determining where in the
solar system it formed. Jupiter's origins, in turn, affected the
development and position of the rest of the planets, including
Earth and its fortuitous location conducive to the evolution of
life.
The immense gravity exerted by Jupiter's sheer size -
packing 2-1/2 times the mass of all the other planets combined -
is thought to have helped shield Earth from bombardment by
comets and asteroids.
"We are learning about nature, how Jupiter formed and what
that tells us about our history and where we came from," Juno
lead scientist Scott Bolton, with the Southwest Research
Institute in San Antonio, told reporters.
'MUSICAL NOTES'
Only one other spacecraft, Galileo, has ever circled
Jupiter, which is five times farther away from the sun than
Earth and is itself orbited by 67 known moons. Seven other U.S.
space probes have sailed past the gas giant on brief
reconnaissance missions before heading elsewhere in the solar
system.
Ground control teams will monitor Juno's progress during its
do-or-die engine burn by listening for a series of radio
signals.
"They really are musical notes. Based on what musical note
is sent, we will know how something is doing," Bolton said.
The risks to Juno will not end once it arrives in orbit. The
probe will fly in highly elliptical, egg-shaped orbits that pass
within 3,000 miles (4,800 km) of the tops of Jupiter's clouds
and inside the planet's powerful radiation belts.
Juno's sensitive science instruments are housed in a
400-pound (180-kg) titanium vault for protection. But during its
37 orbits around Jupiter, Juno will be exposed to the equivalent
of 100 million dental X-rays, said Bill McAlpine, radiation
control manager for the mission.
The spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin, is
expected to last for 20 months. On its final orbit, Juno will
dive into Jupiter's atmosphere, where it will be crushed and
vaporized.
Like Galileo, which circled Jupiter for eight years before
crashing into the planet in 2003, Juno's demise is designed to
prevent any hitchhiking microbes from Earth from inadvertently
contaminating Jupiter's ocean-bearing moon Europa, a target of
future study for extraterrestrial life.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Peter Cooney)