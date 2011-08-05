UPDATE 1-NASA's Juno probe sets sail for Jupiter

* Juno to spend a year in polar orbit around Jupiter
* Journey to Jupiter will take five years
* Planet believed to hold clues to solar system formation
(Updates with quotes, details)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug 5 An unmanned rocket
blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Friday,
sending a robotic scout on its way to Jupiter to gather details
about how the solar system formed.
The Atlas 5 rocket carrying NASA's Juno spacecraft lifted
off at 12:25 p.m. (1625 GMT), the first step in a five-year,
445-million mile (716-million km) odyssey to the largest planet
in the solar system.
Launch was delayed almost an hour while United Launch
Alliance fixed a technical problem with ground support
equipment. The Boeing-Lockheed Martin (BA.N) (LMT.N) joint
venture builds and flies Atlas and Delta rockets for NASA, as
well as the military and commercial customers.
"Next stop is Jupiter," an elated Scott Bolton, head of the
Juno science team, told reporters after launch. "I couldn't be
happier. This is sort of like a dream come true."
Upon arrival in July 2016, Juno is to spend a year in an
unprecedented polar orbit around the giant planet, measuring
its water content, mapping its magnetic fields and searching
for signs of a solid core.
With more than twice the mass than all its sibling planets
combined, Jupiter is believed to hold a key piece to the puzzle
of how the planets formed some 4.65 billion years ago from the
gas and dust left over after the birth of the sun.
"We're really looking for the recipe for planet formation,"
said Bolton, who is with the Southwest Research Institute in
San Antonio, Texas.
"We're going after the ingredients of Jupiter by getting
the water abundance as well as very precise measurements of the
gravity field that will help us understand whether there's a
core of heavy elements or a core of rocks in the middle of
Jupiter."
INSIDE RADIATION BELTS
The measurements will help scientists sort through theories
about what the early solar system looked like and how Jupiter,
believed to be the first planet to form, was created.
To make its observations, Juno will soar as close as 3,100
miles (5,000 km) above Jupiter's cloud tops, the first
spacecraft to fly inside the planet's radiation belts.
With its sensitive electronics housed in a vault of
titanium, Juno should last through 33 orbits around Jupiter,
which is about a year on Earth.
Its last maneuver will be a plunge into the planet's thick
atmosphere, which will incinerate the probe to avoid possible
contamination of Jupiter's water-bearing moons.
Now that NASA has retired its shuttle fleet, the U.S. space
spotlight is shifting toward the robotic probes and
observatories that have brought the biggest leaps in
understanding the cosmos. [ID:nN1E7730GW]
More than 10,000 people flocked to the Cape Canaveral area
to watch the Atlas launch, the first rocket to fly from Florida
since the shuttle's retirement last month. That was part of an
outreach effort by NASA, which typically invites around 300
guests for an unmanned rocket launch.
"We're extremely excited about coupling the energy that the
nation has for human spaceflight into understanding what we're
doing in science because right now science is really the
positive face of this agency," said Jim Adams, NASA's deputy
director for planetary science.
The Juno mission is the second in NASA's lower-cost,
scientist-led New Frontiers program, and it was accomplished on
schedule and within its $1.1 billion budget.
The spacecraft was built by Lockheed Martin Astronautics of
Denver, Colorado.
In addition to launching science probes and other
satellites, United Launch Alliance is in the process of
certifying its Atlas 5 rockets to fly astronauts to the
International Space Station, one of several possible commercial
rockets contending to replace NASA's space shuttle fleet.
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Xavier Briand)