Zap! Australian scientists look at lasers to cull space junk

| SYDNEY, March 10
SYDNEY, March 10 It may sound like science
fiction but an Australian team is working on a project to zap
orbital debris with lasers from Earth to reduce the growing
amount of space junk that threatens to knock out satellites with
a "cascade of collisions".
The project is very realistic and likely to be working in
the next 10 years, Matthew Colless, director of Australian
National University's Research School of Astronomy and
Astrophysics, told Reuters.
"It's important that it's possible on that scale because
there's so much space junk up there," he said. "We're perhaps
only a couple of decades away from a catastrophic cascade of
collisions ... that takes out all the satellites in low orbit."
Scientists believe there are more than 300,000 pieces of
debris in space, made up of everything from tiny screws and
bolts to large parts of rockets, mostly moving in low orbits
around Earth at tremendous speed.
Australia now has a contract with NASA, the U.S. space
agency, to track and map space junk with a telescope equipped
with an infra-red laser at Mount Stromlo Observatory.
But $20 million from the Australian government and $40
million in private investment will help the team set up as the
Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) to develop better lasers to
track tiny pieces of debris, importing techniques from astronomy
used to remove the blurring of the atmosphere.
The ultimate aim is to increase the power of the lasers to
illuminate and zap pieces of junk so they burn up harmlessly as
they fall through the upper atmosphere.
"There's no risk of missing and hitting a working
satellite," Colless said. "We can target them precisely. We
really don't miss."
Colless said he imagines an eventual need for a global
network of stations set up under international auspices but,
right now, the CRC is doing the research to make it possible.
The CRC is made up of universities, space agencies and
companies including Lockheed Martin, Optus and
EOS Space System Australia.