Delta rocket blasts off from Florida with improved GPS satellite

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 25
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 25 An unmanned Delta
4 rocket blasted off from Florida on Wednesday to deliver the
ninth of 12 next-generation Global Positioning System satellites
into orbit.
The 207-foot (63 meter) booster, built and flown by United
Launch Alliance, bolted off its seaside launch pad at Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station at 2:36 p.m. EDT (1836 GMT), the
third launch in 25 days from the nation's busiest spaceport. ULA
is a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
.
Three more of the Boeing-built GPS 2F satellites remain to
be launched over the next 10 months, completing an orbital
network that provides military, civilian and commercial radio
signals for precision navigation and timing.
The 2F series, which cost most than $122 million each,
feature improved clocks, more power, longer lifetime and added
signals, Air Force Brigadier General Bill Cooley, director of
the Space and Missile Systems Center's Global Positioning
Systems Directorate, told reporters during a pre-launch
conference call.
Once in position about 12,700 miles (20,440 km) above Earth
and inclined 55 degrees relative to the equator, the new
satellite will become part of a 38-strong network that includes
seven spares.
The three remaining 2F satellites will be launched on ULA's
lower-cost Atlas 5 rockets.
ULA intends to phase out medium-lift versions of the Delta 4
rocket, which are used to fly GPS and similarly sized
spacecraft, to more effectively compete against privately owned
Space Exploration Technologies, whose Falcon 9 rockets are about
half the price.
SpaceX, as the California-based company is known, is
expected to win approval from the Air Force in June to compete
for future U.S. military launch business, breaking ULA's
monopoly.
SpaceX, which flies cargo to the International Space Station
for NASA as well as communications satellites for commercial
customers, pegs its Falcon 9 flights for military payloads at
about $100 million a mission.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Tom Brown)