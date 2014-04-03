U.S. military satellite launched after 15-year hold

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 3
weather satellite, refurbished after more than a decade in
storage, blasted off aboard an unmanned Atlas 5 rocket from
Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Thursday, a live
webcast of the launch showed.
The sleek, 191-foot-tall (58-meter) rocket, built by United
Launch Alliance, lifted off at 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT) to put
the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program or DMSP spacecraft
into a 530-mile-high (853 km) orbit passing over Earth's poles.
United Launch Alliance is a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co.
The $518 million satellite, known as DMSP-19 and built by
Lockheed Martin, joins six other operational DMSP satellites
already in orbit.
The U.S. Air Force was prepared to launch DMSP-19 about 15
years ago, but the satellites in orbit were lasting much longer
than expected so it went into storage instead, said Scott
Larrimore, weather program director at the Air Force's Space and
Missile Systems Center in Los Angeles.
The same fate may await the 20th and final DMSP satellite,
which is being built now and targeted to launch in 2020. The Air
Force, however, is mulling whether to fly it at all or launch it
early to avoid costly storage fees, among other options,
Larrimore told reporters during a pre-launch conference call on
March 27.
That discussion is part of a larger effort to reassess
military space programs in an attempt to cut costs, take
advantage of new technologies and partner with other agencies
when possible, he added.
The U.S. Air Force already shares data with the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and will be stepping up
the partnership in a new generation of weather satellites
designed to serve both military and civilian needs.
It also is looking into a supplemental satellite program
that can fly on smaller rockets, such as Orbital Sciences Corp's
Minotaur.
DMSP-19, which is designed to last five years, is equipped
with visible light and infrared cameras to image clouds - day
and night - and sensors to measure precipitation, temperatures
and soil moisture. The DMSP satellites also collect data about
the oceans, solar storms that affect Earth and other global
meteorological conditions.
"Weather is a vital element of well-planned missions," said
Lockheed Martin program director Sue Stretch. "High winds limit
aircraft; storms threaten ships; and low-visibility can alter
troop movements. The data the DMSP provides is essential to
mission success."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)