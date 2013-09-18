UPDATE 2-Orbital Sciences' new cargo ship blasts off for space station

By Irene Klotz
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va., Sept 18 An unmanned Antares
rocket blasted off from a seaside launch pad in Virginia on
Wednesday, sending a cargo capsule to the International Space
Station.
The 13-story rocket, developed by Orbital Sciences Corp.
, lifted off at 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT) from the
state-owned Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.
The two-stage booster, making its second flight, soared
southeast over the Atlantic Ocean, leaving behind a pillar of
smoke and flame visible from New York City to South Carolina as
it headed into orbit.
Perched on top of the rocket was Orbital Sciences' new
Cygnus freighter, one of two robotic spaceships developed in
partnership with NASA to fly cargo to the space station
following the space shuttles' retirement.
On Sunday, the capsule was expected to reach the space
station, a $100 billion research complex that flies about 250
miles (about 400 km) above Earth.
"This is a very exciting day for us," Orbital Sciences
executive vice president Frank Culbertson told reporters after
launch.
"It's difficult to get a rocket off of a launch pad, no
matter how many times you do it," he said.
Privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, which began
work about 18 months before Orbital Sciences, has made three
trips to the station.
NASA invested $686 million in Orbital Sciences and SpaceX
and awarded the firms contracts totaling $3.5 billion to fly
cargo to the station.
This mission is intended to show Orbital Sciences' ability
to transport cargo to the space station. A successful flight may
boost its chances for additional NASA work, and could attract
commercial and scientific customers for the Antares rocket and
Cygnus capsule.
"We have a lot interest from people who are waiting to make
sure we do, in fact, succeed with this before they place a firm
order," Culbertson said.
Cygnus capsules are not designed to return to Earth. Since
they can stay in orbit for extended periods of time, Orbital
Sciences envisions secondary missions after the capsules depart
the station, as well as dedicated flights for customers besides
NASA.
On Wednesday, the rocket placed the Cygnus capsule, loaded
with about 1,543 pounds (700 kg) of food, clothing and other
supplies, into orbit about 170 miles (274 km) above Earth.
The spacecraft then unfurled its solar panel wings. Data
relayed from the Cygnus showed its computers and positioning
system were operating as expected.
Over the next four days, the capsule will demonstrate its
ability to maneuver in space and communicate with the station.
If all goes as planned, NASA would clear Orbital Sciences to
maneuver Cygnus as close as about 30 feet (about 10 meters) from
the station on Sunday.
Astronauts aboard the space station would use a robotic
crane to pluck the capsule from orbit and attach it to a
berthing port.
Cygnus is expected to remain docked at the station until
Oct. 22. About two days later, it is expected to fire braking
rockets to leave orbit and fall back into Earth's atmosphere,
burning up in the process.