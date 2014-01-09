UPDATE 1-Orbital Sciences' cargo ship blasts off for space station

By Irene Klotz
WASHINGTON Jan 9 An unmanned Orbital Sciences
Corp. Antares rocket blasted off on Thursday to deliver the
first of eight cargo ships to the International Space Station
for NASA.
The 13-story rocket lifted off its seaside launch pad on
Wallops Island, Virginia, at 1:07 p.m. EST/1807 GMT, putting the
Cygnus freighter on track for an early Sunday rendezvous with
the station.
"We're in good shape," Orbital Sciences Executive Vice
President Frank Culbertson told reporters after launch.
The launch, which was broadcast live on NASA Television, was
delayed twice this week, first by cold weather and then by high
space radiation due to a massive solar flare on Tuesday. Both
conditions could have affected critical rocket systems.
Orbital Sciences is one of two firms hired by the
National Aeronautics and Space Administration to fly cargo to
the station, a $100 billion project of 15 nations, following the
retirement of the space shuttles in 2011.
Privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX,
is preparing for its third supply run on Feb. 22 from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Thursday's launch was the third for Antares, a medium-lift
rocket that Orbital Sciences also is marketing for satellite
launches.
"We are negotiating with people with other payloads besides
the Cygnus spacecraft and intend to fly more cargo out of
Wallops," Culbertson told reporters before the launch. He
declined to elaborate on prospective customers.
The company holds a $1.9 billion contract with NASA to fly
eight Cygnus cargo ships to the station, a permanently staffed
research outpost that flies about 250 miles (about 400 km) above
Earth.
SpaceX has a separate 12-flight NASA contract worth $1.6
billion.
Both companies expect to benefit from the Obama
administration's decision on Wednesday to keep the station
flying to at least 2024, a four-year extension.
Technically, the station is expected to remain structurally
sound until at least 2028, according to a study by prime station
contractor Boeing.
"It does give us a chance to think long-term, be innovative
... maybe invest in some improvements in how we can do this to
make it more cost-effective and efficient," Culbertson said.
In addition to their station resupply contracts, Orbital
Sciences and SpaceX previously received a combined $686 million
from NASA to help develop their rockets, capsules and launch
sites.
Orbital Sciences' Antares rockets fly from a commercial
space port carved out of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in
Virginia. SpaceX's NASA missions launch from Cape Canaveral.
Orbital Sciences debuted its Antares rocket in April 2013
and made a successful test run to the space station five months
later. It planned to start flying cargo in December, but NASA
delayed the launch to tackle a high-priority repair to the
station's cooling system.
Cygnus is loaded with 3,221 pounds (1461 kg) of equipment
and supplies for the station, including science experiments,
computers and replacement parts for NASA's spacesuits.
The capsule also holds food, fresh fruit and belated
Christmas gifts for the crew. "We haven't changed them out for
Valentine's cards," Culbertson quipped.
The freighter is due to arrive at the station shortly after
6 a.m. EST/1100 GMT on Sunday.