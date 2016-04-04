Orbital presses U.S. lawmakers to end ban on retired missiles

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 4
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 4 Orbital ATK
is pressing U.S. lawmakers to end a 20-year ban on using
decommissioned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) for
launching commercial satellites and the effort has raised
concern among companies that have invested millions of dollars
in potential rival rockets.
Orbital Vice President Barron Beneski said in an interview
on Friday that the company was pushing Washington to get the ban
lifted as part of the National Defense Authorization Act that
sets defense policy for fiscal 2017, which begins Oct. 1.
The missiles were idled by nuclear disarmament treaties
between the United States and Russia in the 1990s.
Virgin Galactic and other space startups said in interviews
last week they worry that lifting the ban would give Orbital an
unfair competitive advantage if it was allowed to use surplus
government rocket motors in its commercial launch vehicles.
The issue could affect hundreds of millions of dollars in
potential rocket launch orders in coming years.
Orbital's initiative dovetails with an Air Force plan to cut
the amount of money it spends on missile storage and support
services to $6.5 million in fiscal year 2017 from $17 million
this year.
The Air Force had no immediate comment on the budget cut
proposal and its intentions for the stockpiled missiles.
U.S. policy allows the missile rocket motors to be used to
launch military payloads, a service that Orbital has already
been providing under contract with the Air Force. But the
decommissioned missiles cannot currently be used as launch
vehicles to fly commercial satellites.
Orbital said it wants the missiles to build a Minotaur 4
launch vehicle capable of lifting about four times the weight of
small rockets like LauncherOne, which is being developed by
Richard Branson's California-based Virgin Galactic.
"It's not a matter of us taking business away from them.
It's a matter of us filling a void in the Minotaur 4 market and
competing it internationally," Orbital's vice president of
business development Mark Pieczynski said.
Beneski said the company would welcome continued Department
of Defense review "to make sure we're not buying assets and then
cannibalizing the commercial market."
They said Orbital was not looking for an exclusive deal, and
would pay a "fair market rate" for the retired missiles.
Virgin Galactic Vice President Richard DalBello said on
Friday that his company did not expect a large commercial market
in the class of the Minotaur. "What they will be doing is
selling rides to smaller commercial payloads, and aggregating
them, so they will be directly competing with us," he said.
Virgin is among a handful of startups that include
Texas-based Firefly Space Systems and Rocket Lab of Los Angeles
and New Zealand, which have invested hundreds of millions of
dollars in developing rockets (lower case) to carry small
satellites into orbit.
"It's a dangerous precedent when the government tries to
inject itself in the commercial marketplace. It can be
disruptive, and not for the right reasons," Eric Stallmer,
president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, a Washington
DC-based trade organization, said in an interview on Thursday.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; editing by Andrea Shalal and Joe
White)