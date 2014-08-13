Newly launched commercial satellite has zoom view of Earth

Aug 13 An unmanned Atlas 5 rocket blasted off
from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Wednesday to put
a sharp-eyed, Earth-watching satellite into orbit for
DigitalGlobe.
The 188-foot (60-meter) tall booster, built and flown by
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, lifted off at 11:30 a.m. (1830
GMT) and headed south over the Pacific Ocean.
About 20 minutes later, the rocket's upper-stage deposited
the 6,200-pound (2,800-kg) WorldView-3 satellite into a 380-mile
(600-km) polar orbit. At that altitude, WorldView-3 is capable
of seeing individual trees in a forest and identifying cars by
their windshields.
"Imagine that you were in San Francisco. With the
capabilities of this satellite we could see home plate in Dodger
Stadium in Los Angeles. We can see the players in the field ...
We could even count empty seats," DigitalGlobe Vice President
Neil Anderson said in an interview during a live launch webcast.
Longmont, Colorado-based DigitalGlobe has been selling
images of Earth and data to government agencies, commercial
companies, agricultural groups and research organizations since
2000. WorldView-3 will become the sixth member of the company's
orbital network.
In addition to being able to image objects as small as about
1 foot (30 cm) in diameter, the $500 million satellite, built by
Ball Corp, has new sensors that can see through smoke
and atmospheric haze.
"We can tell you what kind of trees are in the forest ... We
can tell you what crops are growing, whether they are growing
well, whether they're diseased, what the moisture content is in
the soil. We can determine manmade objects. We can determine
types of roads. We can actually see mineral content on the
ground," Anderson said.
DigitalGlobe is not the only company in the remote sensing
business. Google Inc in June announced it was buying
Skybox Imaging of Mountain View, California, which plans to
operate a fleet of 24 small satellites that capture
high-resolution images and video.
Another Silicon Valley startup, privately owned Planet Labs,
is launching shoebox-sized imaging satellites from aboard the
International Space Station. The company plans to operate a
constellation of 131 satellites by mid-2015. The U.S. government
also has its Landsat program, which began in 1972.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Editing
by Jim Loney)