Lockheed-Boeing venture says will not bid for US GPS satellite launch

of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, on Monday
said it would not bid for the next U.S. Air Force global
positioning system (GPS) satellite launch, effectively ceding
the competition to privately held SpaceX.
ULA, the monopoly provider of such launches since its
creation in 2006, said it was unable to submit a compliant bid
because of the way the competition was structured, and because
it lacked Russian-built RD-180 engines for its Atlas 5 rocket.
The Pentagon last month declined to issue a waiver from a
U.S. law that last year banned use of the Russian engines for
military and spy satellite launches. ULA had said it needed the
waiver to compete against SpaceX, officially known as Space
Exploration Technologies Corp, the only other company certified
to bid for the work.
Bids were due Monday and the Air Force expects to announce a
contract winner in March.
ULA Chief Executive Tory Bruno told Reuters that ULA also
lacked the accounting systems to comply with the rules of the
competition, which requires bidders to certify that funds from
other government contracts will not benefit the GPS 3 mission.
He also said the competition's 'Lowest Price Technically
Acceptable' structure meant officials could not differentiate
between bids on the basis of reliability, schedule certainty,
technical capability and past performance, effectively removing
ULA's greatest strengths from consideration.
Prompted by Russia's annexation of Crimea last year, U.S.
lawmakers banned the use of Russian RD-180 rocket engines for
military and spy satellite launches after 2019.
Bruno told Reuters that ULA was disappointed that it could
not compete now, but was studying potential sole-source awards
and other options for future launch contracts. Bruno told
reporters on Oct. 2 that ULA did not have enough engines to bid
for the GPS 3 launch, the first of nine military missions
identified for possible competition.
"We look forward to working with the Air Force to address the
obstacles to ULA's participation in future launch competitions
to enable a full and fair competition," he said in a written
statement.
In an interview with Reuters, Bruno also signaled that ULA
would also continue to press Congress for changes in the Russian
rocket engine ban, and said he had not decided whether to mount
a legal challenge to a potential contract award.
ULA no longer had a two-year supply of engines in its
inventory, Bruno said, noting that it skipped a regular order
for the engines in January while awaiting a resolution on how
many engines it could use for military launches.
"We've been burning down through the inventory at a pretty
high rate," Bruno said.
The congressional ban does not affect RD-180 engines used
for NASA and commercial missions, but whenever ULA taps its
current RD-180 inventory for non-military flights, it cannot
order a replacement for later use on a military missions.
The ban still affects 9 of 29 engines that ULA had ordered
from Russia, but not paid for, before Russia annexed Crimea.
Five engines that were approved for ULA's use by Congress last
year had already been assigned to other missions, and were not
available for use in a bid for the new GPS launch, Bruno said.
Congress is poised to approve the use of four more RD-180
engines in a compromise version of the fiscal 2016 defense
authorization bill, but the bill has not yet been enacted into
law, and bids were due on Monday.
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk last month said ULA's
threat to skip the Air Force competition was "nothing less than
deceptive brinkmanship" aimed at subverting the will of
Congress.
Bruno said ULA's board would vote in coming days on an order
of additional RD-180 engines valued at "several hundred million
dollars" for commercial and civil use.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Irene Klotz; Editing by Bill
