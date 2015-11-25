CORRECTED-U.S. Air Force official sees issues with space launch priorities

(Corrects last paragraph to read "Iran" not "Iraq")
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Nov 24 The United States could
struggle to promote competition in its space launch program
while also maintaining two independent ways to launch satellites
and ending U.S. reliance on Russian rocket engines, a top U.S.
Air Force official said on Tuesday.
"You're going to have to choose two of those three. I don't
think you can get all three in the next four or five years,"
William LaPlante, assistant secretary of the Air Force for
acquisition, told reporters.
His comments came after United Launch Alliance, a joint
venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co,
last week said it would not bid to launch the next global
positioning system (GPS) satellite, effectively ceding the
competition to privately held Space Exploration Technologies or
SpaceX.
ULA, the monopoly provider of such launches since its
creation in 2006, said it was unable to submit a bid in
compliance with the competition's rules because of how the
contest was structured, and because it lacked Russian-built
RD-180 engines for its Atlas 5 rocket.
The Pentagon last month refused to grant ULA a waiver from a
U.S. law that banned use of the Russian engines for military and
spy satellite launches after 2019. ULA had said it needed the
waiver to compete against SpaceX, which was certified earlier
this year to bid for the work.
LaPlante and other Air Force officials have urged Congress
to allow ULA to use additional Russian engines for military
launches until a new U.S.-built engine is available.
The ban still affects 9 of 29 engines that ULA had ordered
from Russia, but not paid for, before Russia annexed Crimea. ULA
has said that five engines approved for ULA's use by Congress
last year were assigned to other missions and were not available
for use in a bid for the new GPS launch.
Congress has already approved the use of four more RD-180
engines in a compromise version of the fiscal 2016 defense
authorization bill, but Senator Richard Shelby, an Alabama
Republican, plans to attach an amendment to a massive federal
spending bill that would further ease the Russian engine ban.
Senator John McCain, who heads the Senate Armed Services
Committee, urged Senator Thad Cochran, chairman of the Senate
Appropriations Committee, in a letter dated Nov. 19 to resist
the move. Easing the ban would benefit the Russian government at
a time when it continued to occupy Crimea, was bolstering the
Syrian regime and sending weapons to Iran, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)