UPDATE 1-U.S. weather satellite's launch promises 'quantum leap' in forecasts

(New throughout, adds launch)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla Nov 19 A U.S. weather
satellite that will "revolutionize" forecasting blasted off from
Florida's Cape Canaveral on Saturday, promising to deliver
continuous high-definition views of hurricanes and other storms
over the Western Hemisphere.
A detailed stream of images provided by the satellite is
expected to sharpen weather forecasts, provide more advanced
warning of floods and better tracking of wildfires, plumes and
volcanic ash clouds.
Carried atop an Atlas 5 rocket, the GOES-R satellite lifted
off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 6:42 p.m. EST (2342
GMT).
The launch was delayed an hour to resolve a technical issue
with the rocket, developed by United Launch Alliance, a
partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co.
, said NASA launch commentator Mike Curie. A second,
unrelated issue also contributed to the delay.
Once in position 22,300 miles (35,888 km) above the equator,
GOES-R is designed to take a complete picture of the hemisphere
every five minutes while simultaneously zooming in on specific
regions to monitor fires, volcanic eruptions, heavy rainfall and
storms.
The satellite, the 17th in the Geostationary Operational
Environmental Satellite (GOES) series, is the first to be
launched since 2010. It is a step up from its predecessors,
which take 30 minutes to image the hemisphere and are not
capable of carrying out multiple tasks at the same time.
"This is a quantum leap," Sandra Cauffman, deputy director
of Earth Sciences at NASA, said at a press conference on
Thursday. "It will truly revolutionize weather forecasting."
The heart of the new satellite is a high-resolution camera,
designed and built Exelis Inc., a subsidiary of Harris Corp
. It can see in 16 wavelengths, compared with five
available with the current system.
GOES-R, developed by NASA and the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration, has four times better resolution and
can take images five times faster than its predecessors, said
NOAA program scientist Steven Goodman.
The satellite's capabilities go beyond weather forecasting.
The sharper view will enable forecasters to see waves in clouds,
for example, so pilots can avoid turbulence and give airline
passengers smoother rides.
GOES-R, built by Lockheed, includes the first operational
lightning mapper, which will image lightning fields in the
western hemisphere 200 times a second, NOAA said.
It is the first of four satellites in a system upgrade that
will cost $11 billion, including launch fees, said NOAA
Assistant Administrator Stephen Volz. The next satellite is
slated for launch in 2018.
GOES, along with a second, polar-orbiting weather satellite
network operated by NOAA, has faced cost overruns and program
delays due to technical issues and mismanagement, according to a
December 2015 U.S. Government Accountability Office report.
Once in orbit, the new satellite will undergo about 11
months of testing before it joins the operational fleet, which
now numbers three units, NOAA said.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Leslie Adler)