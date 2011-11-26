U.S. NASA science lab rover launches on Mars mission

BRIEF-Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 26 An unmanned Atlas 5 rocket carrying a $2.5 billion NASA Mars probe lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Saturday.
The Mars Science Laboratory, a nuclear-powered rover as big as a compact car and nicknamed Curiosity, is scheduled to touch down on the 'Red Planet' on Aug. 6, 2012, and will search for signs of whether it is or ever was suitable for life. (Reporting by Irene Klotz, Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
By Tim Baysinger Feb 8 Snap Inc's Snapchat lags far behind rival social media outlets Facebook Inc, Instagram and Twitter Inc in reaching older users, but the soon-to-be public company has been growing that crucial audience, analysis by MoffettNathanson of a regulatory filing showed. As Snap prepares for its planned stock market debut in March , luring users older than 35 to the mobile app known for user-generated photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours is seen as ke
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.