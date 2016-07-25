U.S. Air Force gives up efforts to recover weather satellite

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 25 An Air Force weather satellite that failed two years into its planned five-year lifetime cannot be recovered, leaving an aged network of spacecraft in orbit to collect key meteorological data for global military operations, officials said on Monday.
Ground control teams have been unable to command the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program Flight 19, or DMSP F19, spacecraft since February, the Air Force said in statement on Monday.
Investigators traced the problem to a power failure.
"The satellite is not repairable and no further action will be taken to recover it," the Air Force said.
It said the loss of the satellite would have no impact on the Department of Defense core weather sensing mission and that the remaining satellites in the DMSP network still can support mission requirements.
Built by Lockheed Martin Corp, DMSP F19 was the latest in a series of polar-orbiting weather satellites operated by the Air Force and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They provide information for worldwide tactical operations.
The loss of DMSP F19 leaves five operational satellites in the network, all of which are well past their design lifetimes.
The Air Force said it had tapped the 10-year old DMSP F17 to serve as one of two primary satellites after DMSP F19 failed. The other primary satellite in the network is DMSP F18, which was launched in 2009. The satellites are designed to last five years.
Congress last year scrapped the DMSP program but one spacecraft remains in storage and could be launched to replace the failed satellite. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.