U.S. military communications satellite fails to reach intended orbit

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Aug 2 A propulsion system
problem has left a U.S. military communications satellite short
of its intended orbit, leaving a key communications network over
the Middle East, Africa and Asia without a spare, officials said
on Tuesday.
The satellite, known as MUOS-5, is the second spacecraft
built by Lockheed Martin Corp that has fallen short of
its mission goals within the past two weeks.
On July 25, the military called off efforts to recover a
Lockheed Martin weather satellite that had suffered a power
system failure two years into its five-year design life.
Lockheed did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The Mobile User Objective System, or MUOS, satellite was
intended to serve as an on-orbit spare, so there is no immediate
impact to operations, Steven Davis, spokesman with the Space and
Naval Warfare Systems Command, said in a statement.
The four-member MUOS constellation provides ultra high
frequency communications for the U.S. military over an area that
includes Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The system works like
a high-speed global cellular network for secure voice, data and
video communications for mobile U.S. forces.
The $340 million spacecraft was successfully delivered into
its initial orbit by a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket on
June 24 and was expected to boost itself into a test location
22,000 miles (35,400 km) above Hawaii by July 3, Davis said.
United Launch Alliance is a partnership of Lockheed Martin and
Boeing.
Attempts to raise the satellite's orbit were halted on June
29, leaving the spacecraft in a highly elliptical, rather than
circular orbit.
"The satellite remains in a stable intermediate orbit since
experiencing the anomaly," Davis said.
Investigators traced the problem to a propulsion system
failure, but Davis declined to release additional information
about the problem, the satellite's current altitude and what
options, if any, exist for using the satellite in its present
orbit or changing the orbit.
The satellite's onboard thrusters are built by Aerojet
Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.
"The MUOS team is continuing to evaluate the situation,
considering alternate orbit adjustment options, calculating
mission impact and investigating all options before proceeding,"
Davis said.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Sandra Maler)