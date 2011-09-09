Launch of NASA moon probes delayed to Saturday

*Launch rescheduled for 8:29 a.m. EDT (1229 GMT) Saturday
*Satellites will map moon's lumpy gravity field
*Data expected to unveil what is inside the moon
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla, Sept 9 The launch of a
pair of robotic probes designed to map the moon's gravity was
delayed on Friday due to a technical issue with the satellites'
launch vehicle, NASA said.
Liftoff of the unmanned Delta 2 rocket carrying NASA's
Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory, or GRAIL, spacecraft
was rescheduled for 8:29 a.m. EDT (1229 GMT) Saturday from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station, adjacent to the Kennedy Space
Center in central Florida.
GRAIL's first launch attempt Thursday was scuttled by high
winds. The flight initially was rescheduled for Friday, but
engineers wanted more time to review technical data after the
Delta 2 rocket was drained of fuel following Thursday's scrub.
"The postponement will allow the launch team additional
time to review the data," NASA said in a statement.
The twin GRAIL probes are designed to map the moon's
gravity precisely so scientists can learn what lies beneath the
lunar crust and whether the moon's core is solid, liquid or
some combination of the two.
Combined with high-resolution imagery, ongoing analysis of
rock and soil samples returned by the 1969-72 Apollo missions
and computer models, the gravity maps are expected to fill in
the biggest missing piece in the puzzle of how Earth's natural
satellite formed and evolved.
Linked by radio waves, the spacecraft will be able to
detect changes in the tug of lunar gravity as small as one
micron -- about the width of a red blood cell.
Pockets of terrain with more mass will cause first one and
then the second satellite to speed up slightly as they fly
over, changing the distance between the two probes in minute,
but measurable amounts. Less dense regions, similarly, will
cause the probes to slow slightly.
Scientists say knowing the locations of the moon's gravity
lumps will give them a picture of what is inside the moon, from
which they can piece together the story of how the body -- as
well as other rocky planets like Earth, Venus, Mars and Mercury
-- formed.
United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin
Corp and Boeing Co (BA.N), manufacture and provide launch services for the Delta 2 rocket.
Lockheed Martin (LMT.N)also is the prime contractor on the
GRAIL satellites.
The $496 million mission is managed by lead scientist Maria
Zuber, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)