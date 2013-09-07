UPDATE 1-NASA robotic spacecraft lifts off to probe lunar dust

* LADEE launch broadcast live at New York's Times Square
* Rocket made of decommissioned missile motors
* Probe due to reach moon in 30 days
By Irene Klotz
Sept 6 An unmanned Minotaur 5 rocket blasted off
from the Virginia coast on Friday to send a small NASA science
satellite on its way to the moon, officials said.
The Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer
spacecraft, known as LADEE, was designed to look for dust rising
from the lunar surface, a phenomenon reported by the Apollo
astronauts decades ago.
"For the first time in 40 years, we have the opportunity to
address that mystery," project scientist Richard Elphic, with
NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California, said
during a launch broadcast on NASA TV.
From an orbit as low as about 31 miles (50 km) above the
lunar surface, LADEE also will probe the thin pocket of gases
surrounding the moon. The tenuous atmosphere, which contains
argon, helium, sodium, potassium and other elements, may hold
clues about how water came to be trapped inside craters on the
moon's frozen poles.
"We're taught in grade school and probably junior high that
the moon has no atmosphere," Elphic said.
"Indeed it does have an atmosphere, but it's utterly unlike
our own atmosphere. It's very tenuous," he said.
LADEE's 30-day trip to the moon began with an 11:27 p.m.
EDT/0327 GMT Saturday liftoff of a five-stage Minotaur rocket
making its debut flight. The first three stages are
decommissioned intercontinental ballistic missile motors, and
the last two stages are commercial motors manufactured by
Alliant Techsystems Inc.
The rocket blasted off from the Mid-Atlantic Regional
Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility, the first
deep-space mission to fly from the Virginia spaceport.
Weather permitting, the rocket was expected to be visible
from Maine to eastern North Carolina, and as far west as
Wheeling, West Virginia. New Yorkers were due to be treated to a
live televised view of the launch on the Toshiba Vision Screen
in Times Square, just below the site where the famous New Year's
Eve ball is dropped.
The use of decommissioned missile components drove the
decision to fly from Wallops Island, one of only a few launch
sites permitted to fly refurbished ICBMs under U.S.-Russian arms
control agreements.
LADEE's month-long journey to the moon includes three highly
elliptical passes around Earth, timed so that during the final
orbit the probe will be far enough away to be captured by the
moon's gravity after LADEE fires its braking rocket.
Once LADEE is in lunar orbit, scientists will check out the
spacecraft's three instruments and test a prototype optical
laser communications system. Science operations are expected to
begin in November.
"This is a science mission, but it has some new technology,"
Pete Worden, director of NASA's Ames Research Center, told
Reuters. "We're confident stuff will work, but we certainly will
be watching very, very carefully as each of these new things
unfolds."
The $280 million mission is expected to last about six
months.