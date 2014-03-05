UPDATE 1-Obama eyes boost in space taxi spending, Jupiter moon mission

By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 4 President Barack
Obama's 2015 NASA budget plan includes funding for a robotic
mission to an ocean-bearing moon of Jupiter and could help boost
commercial ventures to fly astronauts to the International Space
Station, NASA officials said on Tuesday.
The White House is requesting a $17.5 billion budget for the
U.S. space agency in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
That marks a 1 percent decrease from NASA's 2014 budget. But
NASA could also have access to an additional $900 million from
Obama's proposed Opportunity, Growth and Security Initiative, a
$56 billion fund for special projects that is separate from the
regular budget.
If approved, the agency would have $1.1 billion next year to
help at least two companies develop commercial space taxis to
fly astronauts to and from the space station. The $100 billion
research outpost, a project of 15 nations, flies about 260 miles
(420 km) above Earth.
Since the space shuttles were retired in 2011, the United
States is dependent on Russia to fly crews to the space station
at a cost of more than $65 million a seat.
For now, escalating U.S. tensions with Russia over the
crisis in Ukraine have not affected the space partnership, NASA
Administrator Charles Bolden told reporters on a conference
call.
"We are continuing to monitor the situation," Bolden said.
"Right now, everything is normal in our relationship with the
Russians," he said.
Currently, NASA is supporting space taxi designs by Boeing
Co, privately owned Space Exploration Technologies and
privately owned Sierra Nevada Corp.
The agency intends to select at least two companies for a
final round of development funding this summer. Obama wants to
have U.S. options for flying astronauts to the station before
the end of 2017.
The so-called Commercial Crew program is receiving $696
million for the 2014 fiscal year ending September 30. The
proposed funding increase would add as much as $400 million to
the program for fiscal 2015.
The new budget also includes $3.1 billion for NASA to
operate the station and provides $2.8 billion to continue
development of the Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket and
Orion capsule for future human missions to the moon, asteroids
and Mars. An unmanned Orion test flight is scheduled for Sept.
18.
One of the first operational Orion missions would send
astronauts to an asteroid that has been robotically relocated
into a high orbit around the moon. Planning for the so-called
Asteroid Redirect Mission gets a boost to $133 million in the
2015 budget proposal, up from $78 million in 2014.
As currently envisioned, hiking spending on the asteroid
initiative means cutbacks in other programs, warns the Coalition
for Space Exploration, a Houston-based industry advocacy
organization.
"We remain concerned and opposed to the annual effort to
drain funds from our nation's exploration programs," the group
said in a statement.
Science missions would share nearly $5 billion in 2015,
including $15 million to begin planning for a mid-2020s mission
to Europa, an ice-encrusted moon of Jupiter.
Scientists have strong evidence that the moon has a vast
ocean beneath its frozen surface. Water is believed to be
essential for life.
"It's one of those places where life might occur, in the
past or now, and so we're really excited about going there,"
said NASA's Chief Financial Officer Beth Robinson.
The proposed budget keeps the Hubble Space Telescope
successor program - an infrared observatory known as the James
Webb Space Telescope - on track for launch in 2018. It also lets
NASA begin planning for a new telescope to probe the mysterious
force known as "dark energy" that is driving the universe apart
at faster and faster rates.