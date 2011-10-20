Back space taxis or pay more for Russian rides-NASA

* Extra year of hitching rides from Russians too costly
By Irene Klotz
LAS CRUCES, N.M., Oct 20 An extra year of
buying rides for astronauts to the International Space Station
will cost the United States $450 million -- money that would be
better spent speeding development of private space taxis,
NASA's deputy administrator said on Thursday.
With the retirement this summer of the space shuttles, the
United States is dependent on Russia to fly astronauts to the
space station, a $100 billion project by 16 nations that orbits
about 225 miles (360 km) above Earth.
Russia charges more than $50 million per person for rides
on its Soyuz capsules.
NASA so far has spent $388 million to bolster the
development of passenger spaceships, with the goal of having
one or more U.S. companies capable of providing flights to the
space station by 2016.
The U.S. space agency is backing space taxi development by
four firms, including Boeing Co (BA.N).
The Obama Administration is requesting $850 million for the
program for the fiscal year that began Oct 1. Bills pending in
the House and Senate cut that to $312 million and $500 million,
respectively.
Without full funding in 2012, the United States' ability to
stop buying rides from Russia in 2016 is at risk, NASA deputy
administrator Lori Garver said at the International Symposium
for Personal and Commercial Spaceflight, under way in Las
Cruces, New Mexico, this week.
"One additional year of buying this service from the
Russians will cost the United States about $450 million,"
Garver said.
"If you take the Senate ($500 million) mark, take it up
$350 million, giving it to U.S. companies today to get to our
requested amount, it gives us the best chance to be able to
replace this foreign government service by 2016. That's the
choice," she said.
Overall, commercial space transportation and related
industries generated more than $208 billion of economic
activity and more than $53 billion in profits in the United
States in 2009, a Federal Aviation Administration report
released in January 2011 shows.
"That economic impact is only expected to grow," Garver
said.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Philip Barbara)