NASA adds $30 million for space taxi work

By Irene Klotz
NASA is adding $30 million to its investment in three companies'
efforts to develop spaceships that can fly astronauts to the
International Space Station, officials said on Monday.
The U.S. space agency awarded $10 million to privately owned
Sierra Nevada Corp, $9.99 million to Boeing and $9.59
million to privately owned Space Exploration Technologies to
help the firms get their vehicles certified to fly to the
station.
Since the retirement of the space shuttles last year, NASA
has been dependent on Russia to fly astronauts to the $100
billion orbital outpost, a research laboratory owned and
operated by 15 countries that flies about 250 miles (400 km)
above Earth.
The companies have separate agreements with NASA to develop
space transportation systems, with the aim of breaking Russia's
monopoly by 2017. Boeing was awarded $460 million for its
CST-100 capsule, Space Exploration Technologies received $440
million to upgrade its Dragon cargo capsule to carry people and
Sierra Nevada was awarded $212.5 million for work on its winged
Dream Chaser.
The earlier awards were to help fund the spaceship designs,
while the new awards will help fund the process of certifying
that they meet NASA safety requirements to carry humans.
"These contracts represent important progress in restoring
human spaceflight capabilities to the United States," Phil
McAlister, who oversees NASA's commercial spaceflight programs,
said in a statement.
"NASA and its industry partners are committed to the goal of
safely and cost-effectively launching astronauts from home
within the next five years," he said.
The contracts run from Jan. 22, 2013, through May 30, 2014.