RPT-SpaceX cargo capsule cleared for Space Station docking Sunday

By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 2 - A cargo capsule owned by
Space Exploration Technologies was cleared for a belated docking
at the International Space Station on Sunday after engineers
resolved a problem with the spacecraft's thruster pods, NASA
said on Saturday.
The Dragon spacecraft, built and operated by privately owned
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, missed its scheduled
arrival on Saturday after problems surfaced with three of its
four thruster rocket pods shortly after launch on Friday.
NASA flight rules require at least three pods to be
operational before the craft would be cleared to approach the
station, a $100 billion, permanently staffed research outpost
that circles about 250 miles (400 km) above the Earth.
The capsule was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on the second of
12 planned cargo runs to the station for NASA. After reaching
orbit, the capsule ran into a problem starting its thruster
systems.
Preliminary analysis showed a blockage in the pressurization
system or a stuck valve was responsible, SpaceX founder and
chief executive Elon Musk told reporters in a conference call
Friday afternoon.
Engineers later resolved the problem by testing the valves
and "pressure hammering" the lines. The troubleshooting worked,
and Dragon fired its thrusters Friday evening to raise its
altitude. Since then, the capsule has been tweaking its orbit to
catch up with the station.
"Dragon's propulsion system is operating normally along with
its other systems and ready to support the rendezvous," NASA
wrote in a statement.
"SpaceX said it has high confidence there will be no repeat
of the thruster problem during rendezvous, including its
capability to perform an abort, should that be required," the
U.S. space agency said.
The capsule carries more than 2,300 pounds (1,043 kg) of
science equipment, spare parts, food and supplies for the
six-member station crew.
Dragon is expected to come within reach of the station's
robot arm so astronauts aboard the outpost can latch on to a
grapple fixture at 6:01 EST (1101 GMT) Sunday and berth the
capsule at a docking port.
The capsule will be SpaceX's third spacecraft to visit the
station. Following a test flight in May 2012, the company
delivered its first load of cargo to the outpost in October
under a 12-flight, $1.6 billion contract.
A second firm, Orbital Sciences Corp. is due to
debut its space station freighter this year.
NASA turned to private companies for delivering supplies to
the station following the retirement of its space shuttles in
2011. The agency hopes to buy rides commercially for its
astronauts as well beginning in 2017.