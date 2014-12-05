版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 5日 星期五 20:05 BJT

NASA unmanned spaceship blasts off

Dec 5 A U.S. spaceship designed to one day fly astronauts to Mars blasted off on Friday for an unmanned trial run around Earth.

A Delta 4 Heavy rocket, currently the biggest booster in the U.S. fleet, lifted off at 7:05 a.m. EST (1205 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. (Reporting by Irene Klotz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐