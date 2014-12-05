New NASA spaceship successfully completes debut test run

Uber extends sexual harassment probe; expects report by end-May
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
Dec 5 A U.S. spaceship designed to one day fly astronauts to Mars made a near-bullseye splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, wrapping up a flawless, unmanned debut test flight around Earth. (Reporting by Irene Klotz)
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add trade ministry comments, share prices)
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo barriers to U.S. companies operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy.