公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 6日 星期六 00:30 BJT

New NASA spaceship successfully completes debut test run

Dec 5 A U.S. spaceship designed to one day fly astronauts to Mars made a near-bullseye splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, wrapping up a flawless, unmanned debut test flight around Earth. (Reporting by Irene Klotz)
