Technical problem delays NASA Orion capsule launch till Friday

BRIEF-Zecotek Photonics announces non-brokered private placement
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 4 The launch of NASA's deep-space Orion capsule on a test flight around Earth was delayed on Thursday after a last-minute technical problem with its rocket, NASA said.
Unable to resolve the problem before the end of Thursday's two-and-a-half hour launch period, Orion's test flight was postponed. United Launch Alliance, partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing that builds and flies the Delta 4, plans to try again at 7:05 a.m. EST/1205 GMT on Friday. (Reporting by Irene Klotz)
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office