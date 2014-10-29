UPDATE 5-Probe of Virginia rocket blast begins; space station supplied

* Unmanned U.S. rocket bursts into flames soon after
blast-off
* Resupply vehicle reaches space station from Kazakhstan
By Ian Simpson and Irene Klotz
WALLOPS, Va./CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 29 (Reuters) -
A uthorities on Wednesday started investigating what caused an
unmanned U.S. supply rocket to explode in a fireball moments
after liftoff from a Virginia launch pad, destroying supplies
and equipment bound for the International Space Station.
The 14-story Antares rocket, built and launched by Orbital
Sciences Corp, blasted off from the NASA Wallops Flight
Facility on Wallops Island at 6:22 p.m. (2222 GMT) on Tuesday
but burst into flames moments later. It was the first disaster
since the National Aeronautics and Space Administration turned
to private operators to run cargo to the space station.
While no one was hurt, witnesses said the explosion looked
like a "ball of fire" and shook buildings for miles.
"The explosion was a big boom - we could also feel it here,
just the ground shaking," said Shirley Lapole, assistant
education coordinator at the NASA Visitors Center, who was
watching the launch from about seven miles away.
The rocket carried a Cygnus cargo ship with more than 5,000
pounds (2,273 kg) of equipment and supplies for the station, a
$100 billion research laboratory owned and operated by 15
nations that orbits about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
The area around the launch facility was cordoned off on
Wednesday and a helicopter circled overhead. The Cygnus mission
was non-military but the craft included classified cryptographic
equipment, said Mike Pinkston, Orbital's Antares program
manager, requiring heightened security.
Pieces of cloth-like debris were found scattered across
Chincoteague Island, just northeast of Wallops Island and about
100 miles north of Norfolk on Virginia's Eastern Shore.
"GREAT LOSS"
Investigators will need days to determine where the failure
began, said Frank Culbertson, an Orbital executive vice
president and mission director, who placed the value of the
rocket and cargo ship at $200 million. The exact cause may take
longer to ascertain and correcting the problem could take
months, he said. Meanwhile, Orbital has grounded the Antares,
which previously made four flights, all successful.
Still, the loss of the supply vessel posed no immediate
problem for the orbiting station's six-member crew: two from
NASA, one from the European Space Agency and three Russians,
officials said.
"It's a great loss when you lose a vehicle like that ... but
we press on," NASA space station flight engineer Barry Wilmore
said during an in-flight interview on Wednesday. "We've got
supplies to last us four to six months."
The Antares rocket launched Tuesday included an enhanced
second-stage engine, which allowed an additional 800 pounds of
cargo to be loaded aboard Cygnus. It is not known if the
rocket's extra weight and length were factors in the accident.
Shares of Orbital, which agreed to buy Alliant Techsystems
Inc's aerospace and defense business in April, tumbled
as low as $25.02 and closed down 16.8 percent at $25.27.
Alliant, also known as ATK, said it was conducting a
"thorough evaluation" of the deal, touted by the companies at
the time as a $5 billion merger of equals. ATK shares closed
down 6.5 percent at $121.34.
Still, sources familiar with the situation said the deal was
unlikely to unravel.
"There is no specific provision in the merger agreement for
a launch failure," Orbital CEO David Thompson told analysts
after ATK's statement. "As far as I know, I think things will
continue."
ORBITAL'S NEXT LAUNCH SCHEDULED FOR APRIL
In other collateral damage, the explosion destroyed a small
satellite built by closely held Planetary Resources Inc with
backing from Google Inc CEO Larry Page, Virgin Group founder
Richard Branson and other well-known investors. The company
intends to mine asteroids for fuel, water and minerals.
Dulles, Virginia-based Orbital Sciences is one of two
companies NASA has hired to fly cargo to the station after
NASA's space shuttles were retired in 2011. Tuesday's flight was
to be the third of eight under the company's $1.9 billion
contract. Its next launch had been slated for April 2015,
according to internal NASA schedules.
The second U.S. supply line to the station is run by
privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, which
is preparing its fourth flight under a separate $1.6 billion
NASA contract, slated for Dec. 9.
The accident is unlikely to affect the existing contracts
but could influence the awarding of follow-up contracts that
NASA is soliciting.
Russia's Roskosmos space agency said it was ready to help
ferry extra U.S. cargo to the space station if NASA requested.
The station is overseen by Russia and the United States, whose
relations are at a low ebb over the Ukraine crisis.
In a long-scheduled mission, an unmanned Russian Progress
supply vehicle was launched from Kazakhstan hours after the
explosion and the capsule, carrying more than 5,000 pounds of
food, fuel and supplies, reached the station Wednesday morning.
RUSSIAN ROCKET ENGINES
The Antares is powered by a pair of Soviet-era NK-33 engines
refurbished by GenCorp Inc's Aerojet Rocketdyne division
and resold as AJ-26 motors.
In May, an AJ-26 exploded during a ground test in
Mississippi. GenCorp shares on Wednesday dropped 5.4 percent to
$16.26.
Glenn Mahone, an Aerojet spokesman, said it was working
closely with investigators but declined to comment further.
With the GenCorp engine involved in two accidents, concerns
over the availability of Russian engines for use in U.S. rockets
have intensified. Russia has threatened to suspend exports in
response to U.S. trade sanctions prompted by Moscow's annexation
of Ukraine's Crimea region.
The accident should have no impact on ferrying crew to and
from the station, all of whom fly aboard Russian Soyuz capsules.
It was unclear how much Tuesday's explosion would cost
Orbital. The rocket was insured for around $40 million to $50
million of losses, insurance sources said. One source pinned the
loss at $48 million.
Willis Group Holdings Plc, the broker for the
insurance risk, declined to comment.
