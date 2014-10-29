Insured losses for U.S. supply rocket $40-50 mln-sources

LONDON Oct 29 The unmanned U.S. supply rocket
which exploded shortly after lift-off late on Tuesday was
insured for around $40-50 million of losses, insurance sources
said, though one pinned the loss more specifically at $48
million.
The 14-story Antares rocket, built and launched by Orbital
Sciences Corp, blasted off from the Wallops Flight
Facility in Virginia at 2222 GMT on Tuesday but burst into
flames moments later and plunged back to the ground in a massive
ball of fire and smoke.
A London spokesman for U.S. insurance broker Willis
confirmed that it was the broker for the insurance
risk, but declined to comment on the insured loss.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Richa Naidu; editing by Matt
Scuffham)