UPDATE 1-Insured loss for U.S. supply rocket $40-50 mln-sources

(Adds quotes, detail)
By Carolyn Cohn and Richa Naidu
LONDON Oct 29 The unmanned U.S. supply rocket
which exploded shortly after lift-off late on Tuesday was
insured for around $40 million to $50 million of losses,
insurance sources said, though one pinned the loss specifically
at $48 million.
The 14-story Antares rocket, built and launched by Orbital
Sciences Corp, burst into flames moments after blasting
off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Tuesday
before plunging back to earth in a ball of fire and smoke.
A London spokesman for U.S. insurance broker Willis Group
Holdings Plc confirmed on Wednesday it was the broker
for the insurance risk, but declined to comment on the size of
the insured loss.
Industry sources said the insurance risk was likely shared
between firms in the United States and syndicates operating on
the Lloyd's of London insurance market.
"Space insurance is provided for the satellite (or in this
case the capsule) that is carried by the rocket, not the rocket
itself," said one aviation underwriter, who declined to be
named.
The estimated insurance loss compares with around $100
million for the vanished Malaysian Airlines MH370
passenger jet, sources added.
Insurers worldwide will have to pay up to a record $800
million to cover damage done by attacks on airplanes this year,
driving up prices.
(Editing by David Holmes)