Orbital ATK buys second Atlas rocket launch for space station run

CAPE CANAVERAL Aug 12 Orbital ATK Inc is
buying a second Atlas rocket launch to fly supplies to the
International Space Station for NASA while it redesigns its
Antares booster following a launch accident last year, the
aerospace company said on Wednesday.
The Oct. 28 accident, which occurred seconds after launch
from Virginia's Wallops Island, destroyed a Cygnus capsule
filled with cargo bound for the space station. A final report on
the accident is pending.
In December, Orbital said it had bought an Atlas rocket
launch from United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co, to help fulfill its
$1.9 billion cargo delivery contract with NASA while it recovers
from the accident.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed. The launch is
targeted for early December from Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station in Florida to the space station, a permanently staffed,
$100 billion research laboratory that flies about 250 miles (400
km) above Earth.
After the accident, Orbital also advanced plans to replace
Antares' troubled Soviet-era engines with new Russian-made
RD-181 motors. The refurbished rocket is expected to be ready to
fly in early 2016, with one or two more missions to follow that
year, Orbital said.
The purchase of a second Atlas launch for a station resupply
mission in 2016 will give Orbital some flexibility to deliver
the maximum amount of cargo to the station under terms of its
NASA contract, said Orbital spokeswoman Trina Helquist.
Both the Atlas and the revamped Antares rockets can carry
heavier loads than the original Antares, so Orbital expects to
be able to fulfill its contract with fewer than the eight
launches called for in its original agreement with NASA. Orbital
completed two station cargo runs prior to last year's accident.
NASA has a second space station resupply contract with
privately owned SpaceX, which is recovering from an unrelated
June 28 launch accident of its Falcon 9 rocket.
A third supply line to the station operated by Russia
reopened last month following a botched Soyuz rocket flight on
April 28. A fourth cargo ship flown by Japan is due to launch on
Sunday. Europe's ATV cargo ships have been retired.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Bill Rigby)