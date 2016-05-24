Orbital planning new rocket to compete for U.S. military launches

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 24 Orbital ATK
on Tuesday unveiled plans for a new rocket to compete against
United Launch Alliance and Elon Musk's Space Exploration
Technologies for missions to launch U.S. military and commercial
satellites.
Orbital's Next Generation Launcher is based on the
solid-rocket strap-on boosters that flew on NASA's space
shuttles, Orbital Business Development Director John Steinmeyer
said at the 2016 Space Congress conference in Cape Canaveral.
The company plans to buy the rocket's second stage from Jeff
Bezos' space company, Blue Origin.
Currently, United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co and Musk's SpaceX, as
the California-based firm is known, are the only companies
certified to launch U.S. military and national security
satellites.
"We're working cooperatively with the Air Force to make sure
there's room for three players," Steinmeyer said in an interview
with Reuters.
Orbital would launch the rocket from one of the space
shuttle's old launchpads at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
If the Air Force maintained requirements for a West Coast
launch site as well, Orbital could refurbish a pad at Vandenberg
Air Force Base in California, Steinmeyer said.
Orbital in January won an Air Force contract worth up to
$180 million to develop rocket propulsion technologies.
Steinmeyer declined to say how much Orbital was investing in the
project.
Orbital, meanwhile, is preparing to return its refurbished
Antares rocket to flight, following a launch accident in October
2014 that destroyed a cargo ship bound for the International
Space Station.
The rocket, which has been outfitted with new engines, is
scheduled for a test firing at the Wallops Flight Facility in
Virginia on May 31, Steinmeyer said. The rocket is scheduled to
fly in early July to deliver another cargo capsule to the
station for NASA.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz)