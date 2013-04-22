UPDATE 1-New U.S. rocket blasts off from Virginia launch pad

* Antares rocket carries dummy cargo capsule on test flight
* Orbital Sciences hired by NASA to resupply space station
* Rocket flies on third attempt, following delays
By Irene Klotz
April 21 A privately owned rocket built in
partnership with NASA to haul cargo to the International Space
Station blasted off on Sunday for a debut test flight from a new
commercial spaceport in Virginia.
The 13-story Antares rocket, developed and flown by Orbital
Sciences Corp, lifted off at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) from
a Virginia-owned and operated launch pad at NASA's Wallops
Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.
"Beautiful view," said NASA launch commentator Kyle Herring
as live video from the rocket, broadcast on NASA TV, showed the
booster riding atop a bright plume of fire above the Atlantic
Ocean.
Ten minutes later, the rocket deposited its payload - a
8,380-pound (3,800-kg) dummy capsule - into an orbit 158 miles
(254 km) above the planet, fulfilling the primary goal of the
test flight.
Orbital Sciences and privately owned Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, hold NASA contracts worth a combined
$3.5 billion to fly cargo to the space station, a $100 billion
research outpost that flies about 250 miles (400 km) above
Earth.
NASA turned to commercial suppliers after retiring the space
shuttles in 2011.
Flight controllers radioed news of Antares' successful debut
to the station crew shortly after launch.
"Wahoo, that's super," replied station commander Chris
Hadfield, with the Canadian Space Agency.
"Congratulations to all concerned. That bodes well for all
of our futures," Hadfield said.
On its next flight, scheduled for late June or early July,
another Antares rocket will carry a Cygnus cargo ship on a
demonstration mission to the station.
California-based SpaceX completed three test flights and
last year began delivering cargo to the station under its $1.6
billion contract.
'A LONG SLOG'
The debut of Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket was delayed by
the construction of its launch pad at the Mid-Atlantic Regional
Spaceport, located on the southern end of NASA's Wallops Island
facility. Two launch attempts last week were canceled due to a
last-minute technical problem followed by bad weather at the
launch site.
"It's been a long slog," NASA Administrator Charles Bolden
said after the launch. "It's absolutely incredible what this
team has done."
NASA's share of developing the Antares rocket and Cygnus
capsule will total about $288 million upon successful completion
of the second and final planned test flight.
Combined, NASA and Orbital Sciences spent about $300 million
to develop Cygnus and slightly more than that to develop the
rocket, Orbital Sciences Executive Vice President Frank
Culbertson told reporters after the launch.
"As a company it was a huge risk to invest in this," he
said. "But I think it's going to demonstrate a commercial
capability that will pay off in the long run."
"With the right people pulling together and with great
teammates, we were able to achieve this. We're real happy,"
Culbertson said.
NASA's contribution to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon
cargo capsule development was $396 million.
Standing 130 feet (40 metres) tall and packing 740,000
pounds of thrust at liftoff, Antares was the largest rocket to
fly from Wallops Island, which has been operating for 68 years
as a launch site for smaller suborbital rockets, high-altitude
balloons and research aircraft.
In addition to station cargo runs, Orbital Sciences has a
separate contract to launch a NASA moon probe aboard a Minotaur
5 rocket from Wallops in August.