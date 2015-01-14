REFILE-Florida's Cape Canaveral may be world's busiest spaceport in 2015

(Adds dropped word in name of Space Exploration Technologies in

By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Jan 13 Florida's Cape
Canaveral expects to be the world's busiest spaceport this year
with up to 24 rocket launches, the U.S. Air Force's operations
commander said on Tuesday.
The 2015 launch lineup would give the Cape Canaveral
spaceport its busiest year since 1992, said Thomas Falzarano,
commander of the operations group for the Air Force's Eastern
Range.
Fourteen launches on the 2015 schedule would be for
privately held Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX. Ten
launches would be for United Launch Alliance, a partnership of
Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
For 2016, 36 launches already are on the schedule, Falzarano
added.
In 2014, there were 18 launches from Cape Canaveral, all
successful. The world's busiest spaceport in 2014 was the
Russian-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which had 21
launches, 19 of which were successful.
"In 2015, if we hit the mark, the Cape will be the busiest
spaceport in the world. Business is picking up," Falzarano said.
The first launch of the year took place on Saturday when a
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off to send a Dragon cargo ship
to the International Space Station. The freighter arrived on
Monday.
SpaceX's schedule includes a test flight of its 27-engine
Falcon Heavy rocket, which will launch from a refurbished space
shuttle launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, just north of
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Up to four more station supply runs for NASA are on SpaceX's
manifest, as well as several commercial communications satellite
launches. SpaceX also is preparing for a Jan. 29 mission to put
a U.S. space weather satellite into orbit for the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
United Launch Alliance plans eight space missions using
Atlas 5 rockets and two on Delta boosters. The missions are
predominantly to put U.S. military satellites into orbit, a
business SpaceX hopes to break into this year as well.
Both SpaceX and ULA also plan launches from California's
Vandenberg Air Force Base. ULA has one Atlas and two Delta
rockets slated for West Coast flights this year. SpaceX has at
least one from California - a NASA ocean-monitoring satellite
that is due to fly on March 31.
