Airbus to build satellites for OneWeb to beam Internet from space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. June 15 Europe's Airbus
Group will design and build about 900 satellites for
privately owned OneWeb Ltd, which plans to offer high-speed,
space-based Internet access to billions of people worldwide,
company officials said on Monday.
About 700 of the satellites, each of which will weigh less
than 330 pounds (150 kg), will be launched into orbit around
Earth beginning in 2018. The rest will stay on the ground until
replacements are needed, said OneWeb, based in Britain's Channel
Islands.
Bankrolled in part by Richard Branson's London-based Virgin
Group and chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, the project will cost
between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, OneWeb founder and Chief
Executive Officer Greg Wyler said.
Airbus Defense and Space will build the first 10 spacecraft
at its Toulouse, France, facility, before shifting production to
an undisclosed site in the United States, Airbus said.
Several other companies were vying for the spacecraft
contract, including Thales Alenia Space, Space Systems/Loral,
Lockheed Martin Corp's Space Systems and OHB
of Germany, the industry trade journal Aviation Week and Space
Technology reported.
Some of OneWeb's satellites will be flown by Branson's space
company, Virgin Galactic, which is developing a low-cost, small
satellite launcher as well as a suborbital passenger spaceship.
Wyler declined to disclose how much Virgin and Qualcomm are
investing in the project. As part of the deal, unveiled in
January, Branson and Qualcomm Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs
joined OneWeb's board of directors.
Before starting OneWeb, Wyler co-founded satellite venture,
O3b Networks, and briefly worked at Google Inc on
another project to beam Internet access from space. Wyler left
Google in 2014 to work on his own satellite project, named
WorldVu, which later became OneWeb.
Google, along with Fidelity, has since made a $1 billion
investment in another Internet-via-satellite project being
developed by California-based Space Exploration Technologies, or
SpaceX.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)