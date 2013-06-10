Weather satellite revived after suspected micrometeoroid hit

* GOES-13 watches weather in eastern United States
* Satellite failed just before start of 2013 hurricane
season
* Impact on solar wing panel likely jolted satellite
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 10 A weather
satellite that failed just before the start of an expected busy
hurricane season is back in service, the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Monday.
Engineers believe a micrometeoroid hit a solar wing panel on
the GOES-13 spacecraft on May 22, knocking it off balance and
triggering its instruments to shut down, NOAA wrote on its
website.
A team of engineers determined the collision did not damage
GOES-13's instruments or the satellite, and were able to return
it to service, NOAA said.
GOES is an abbreviation for Geostationary Operational
Environmental Satellites. The network includes two operational
spacecraft, one positioned for detailed views of the eastern
United States and one for the west, plus one spare.
When GOES-13 stopped relaying images and data, NOAA
activated the spare to help keep tabs on brewing storms and
cloud cover while engineers assessed the problem.
The Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season started on June 1
and lasts six months. NOAA forecasters expect an extremely
active season with 13 to 20 tropical storms, and seven to 11 of
those strengthening into hurricanes.
The three current GOES satellites were built by Boeing
and designed to last 10 years. GOES-13 was launched in
2006.