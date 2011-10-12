NASA's space shuttle operations chief heading to Virgin

* Mike Moses working with commercial suborbital space firm
* Virgin Galactic setting up base in New Mexico
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 11 Deputy space
shuttle program manager and former flight director Mike Moses
is leaving NASA to oversee operations for Virgin Galactic, the
commercial spaceflight company owned by Richard Branson's
Virgin Group, the company said on Tuesday.
Moses oversaw space shuttle operations during the final
three years of the program, which ended this summer.
NASA is working on a heavy-lift rocket and capsule to fly
astronauts to the moon, asteroids, Mars and other destinations
beyond the International Space Station's 225-mile-high orbit.
"I'm more than onboard with NASA's plan," Moses told
Reuters. "It's just that the operations of that system were
still eight to 10 years away. I couldn't just push paper around
and write requirements for the next 10 years so I'm going to
take another shot at it here in the commercial sector."
As Virgin Galactic's vice president of operations, Moses
will set up and oversee the company's commercial suborbital
spaceflight services. Virgin's first ship, called SpaceShipTwo,
is undergoing flight tests at manufacturer Scaled Composites'
Mojave, California, base. A trial run beyond the atmosphere is
expected next year.
About 450 people have made reservations for the $200,000
ride, a five-minute suborbital hop that will expose passengers
to weightlessness and a view of the planet that so far only
about 500 people have had.
"If this works and we get commercial, regular, routine
spaceflight, even if it's suborbital operations, that expands
the number of people who are involved in the space program, the
number of people who get to go up in orbit and see the Earth
from above and that should hopefully seed the whole culture of
the country and world to start changing our attitudes toward
how important space is," Moses said.
Moses, 43, will be relocating from Houston to Mojave, then
to Virgin Galactic's commercial space base near Las Cruces,
N.M, where a spaceport is under construction.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz)