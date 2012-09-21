Space shuttle Endeavour to final frontier, in Los Angeles

* Nearly two dozen flyovers planned for California landmarks
* Retired spacecraft to go on museum display in late October
* Last airborne journey for orbiter program
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 The space shuttle
Endeavour, bolted to the top of a jumbo jet, was to take off on
Friday from Edwards Air Force Base for a last airborne victory
lap over California en route to its final frontier and
retirement home - a science museum in Los Angeles.
Riding piggyback on a specially modified Boeing 747, the
75-ton winged spaceship was scheduled to depart at 8:15 a.m.
Pacific time (1515 GMT) on the final leg of its cross-country
trip that started on Wednesday in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The
scheduled departure was about an hour later than originally
planned due to fog over the San Francisco Bay area.
After making at least 20 planned low-altitude passes over
some of California's best-known landmarks and scientific
institutions, including Disneyland and the Jet Propulsion
Laboratory, Endeavour and its carrier jet are expected to land
at Los Angeles International Airport at about 12:45 p.m. local
time (1945 GMT).
Friday's flight from Edwards, about 100 miles (160 km) north
of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert, will mark Endeavour's last
ferry flight, and the final airborne journey for any of NASA's
three surviving shuttles.
NASA retired Endeavour and the rest of its shuttle fleet
last year after completing the U.S. portion of the $100 billion
International Space Station, a permanently staffed research
complex orbiting 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
Its arrival Thursday afternoon at Edwards was a homecoming
of sorts for the California-made spacecraft, which was built as
a replacement for Challenger, the shuttle lost in a 1986 launch
accident that killed seven astronauts.
Endeavour went on to fly 25 missions, including 12 to help
construct and outfit the space station, and logged nearly 123
million miles (198 million km) in flight during 4,671 orbits.
Seven of those missions ended with Endeavour landing at
Edwards, which served as NASA's principal backup for shuttle
returns during much of the 30-year orbiter program in case of
bad weather over Cape Canaveral.
'THERE'S MY SPACESHIP'
On its way to Edwards on Thursday, Endeavour and its carrier
jet performed a fly-by pass over Tucson, Arizona, in tribute to
former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark
Kelly, the retired astronaut who commanded Endeavour's final
flight on his last mission in late May 2011.
Kelly and Giffords, who is still recuperating from a gunshot
wound to the head suffered in an attempt on her life last year,
watched the flyover from the roof of a Tucson parking garage.
"When it came into view, Mark said, 'There's my spaceship!'"
recounted a former aide, C.J. Karamargin, who joined the couple
for the event. "Gabby was just elated, hooting and hollering
like the rest of us were."
After its arrival at Los Angeles, Endeavour will undergo
preparations to be moved next month through city streets from
the airport to its permanent home at the California Science
Center in downtown Los Angeles, where the shuttle will be put on
public display starting Oct. 30.
To make way for the mammoth orbiter along its 12-mile
(19-km) route to the museum, crews are cutting down nearly 400
trees, raising overhead utility wires and temporarily removing
hundreds of utility poles, street lights and traffic signals.
The science center has agreed to plant 1,000 new trees to
replace those scheduled for removal.
Endeavour is the second of NASA's three surviving shuttles
to be sent to a museum. The oldest surviving shuttle, Discovery,
is on display at the Smithsonian Institution's Steven F.
Udvar-Hazy Center outside Washington.
Atlantis, which flew NASA's 135th and final shuttle mission
in July 2011, will be towed down the road to the Kennedy Space
Center Visitor Complex in November.
NASA lost a fourth shuttle, Columbia, in another fatal
accident in 2003. That shuttle was not replaced. A shuttle test
vehicle, Enterprise, which has never flown in space, was
delivered to a New York City museum.
On its way from Edwards to the Los Angeles, Endeavour and
its carrier jet are expected to fly in low over San Francisco
Bay and the California state Capitol in Sacramento before
heading south for additional flyovers of such landmarks as
Disneyland, the Griffith Observatory, the Hollywood sign, Malibu
Beach and Los Angeles City Hall.