UPDATE 4-Space shuttle Endeavour home in Los Angeles after final flight

* Retired spacecraft to go on museum display in late October
* Freeway traffic halts as thousands watch final flight
* Next move is preparation for transport through city
streets
By Dana Feldman and Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 The space shuttle Endeavour
touched down in Los Angeles on Friday on the back of a jumbo
jet, greeted by cheering crowds as it ended a celebratory final
flight en route to its retirement home at a Southern California
science museum.
The 75-ton winged spaceship, ferried by a modified Boeing
747, landed at Los Angeles International Airport shortly before
1:00 p.m. after hop-scotching across the country from Cape
Canaveral, Florida, and flying a victory lap over California.
Hundreds of office workers stood atop downtown skyscrapers,
cheering as the shuttle banked low around the city as it arrived
from its last stopover at Edwards Air Force Base, about 100
miles (160 km) north of the city in the Mojave desert.
"Let me be the first to say, welcome to Los Angeles,
Endeavour," Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said during a ceremony on
the tarmac.
The shuttle's arrival brought two major freeways leading to
the Los Angeles airport to a standstill as drivers got out of
their cars to watch the spacecraft make its final approach.
Tens of thousands more spectators, armed with photo and
video cameras, had jammed into Griffith Park and Observatory and
the surrounding area to catch a glimpse of Endeavour as it
soared over the landmark Hollywood sign.
"It's the end of an era," said John Norman, 45, a technical
manager from Los Angeles, who visited Kennedy Space Center in
Florida to see Endeavour's final launch. "It's just one of those
boyhood dreams."
Applause and cheers rolled through the hills when the
orbiter and its escort roared past three times, each pass closer
than the one before.
In San Francisco, people crowded the city's waterfront to
catch a glimpse of the shuttle as it flew over the bay.
"There's a lot of nostalgia," said Anthony Falzone, a
40-year-old lawyer. "When I was a kid, Apollo was long gone, and
this was the space program, this was my experience with manned
spaceflight."
LAST FERRY FLIGHT
Endeavour's flight from Edwards to Los Angeles marked the
shuttle's last ferry flight and the final airborne journey for
any of NASA's three surviving shuttles.
NASA retired Endeavour and the rest of its shuttle fleet
last year after completing the U.S. portion of the $100 billion
International Space Station, a permanently staffed research
complex orbiting 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
The arrival at Edwards was a homecoming of sorts for the
California-made shuttle, built as a replacement for Challenger,
which was lost in a 1986 accident that killed seven astronauts.
Endeavour went on to fly 25 missions, including 12 to help
build and outfit the space station, and logged nearly 123
million miles (198 million km) in flight during 4,671 orbits.
"(Endeavour) was my first ride to space and it was in 2008.
It was very special being a rookie with her and I look forward
to seeing her when she's finally settled into her new home,"
former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman said.
"Though I do have a bone to pick with her. She had a few
malfunctions and the alarms went off twice. But at the end of
the day I'm here, she kept me safe. I forgive her," he said.
Endeavour is the second of NASA's three surviving shuttles
to be sent to a museum. The oldest one surviving, Discovery, is
on display at the Smithsonian Institution's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy
Center outside Washington.
Endeavour will next undergo preparations to be moved through
city streets to the California Science Center in downtown Los
Angeles, where it will be put on display starting Oct. 30.
To make way for the mammoth orbiter along its 12-mile
(19-km) route, crews are cutting down nearly 400 trees, raising
overhead utility wires and temporarily removing hundreds of
utility poles, street lights and traffic signals. The center has
agreed to plant 1,000 new trees to replace those scheduled for
removal.