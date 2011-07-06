Last blastoff from Florida to end space shuttle era

* Droves of spectators expected for last liftoff

* Shuttle laden with food, supplies for space station

* Mission drops curtain on 30-year shuttle program

By Irene Klotz

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 6 Space shuttle Atlantis, carrying a crew of four and food and other supplies critical for the International Space Station, is set to vault into orbit on Friday on the final flight in the 30-year U.S. shuttle program.

The liftoff is expected to draw as many as 750,000 tourists to sites near Atlantis' seaside launch pad, as they jostle for a final glimpse of NASA's workhorse spacecraft rising atop its trademark tower of smoke and flames.

They may need to stick around for the weekend. Meteorologists on Wednesday pegged the chance for an on-time launch at just 30 percent due to rain, clouds and thunderstorms.

The 12-day mission to the space station is among the most mundane of any of the 134 that have preceded it. It is seen largely as an insurance policy in case commercial delivery firms hired to resupply the station starting next year run into technical problems with their the new rockets.

"Although it doesn't look very sexy, it's one of the most important fights that we've ever had come to ISS," said Mike Suffredini, program manger for the International Space Station, also known as ISS.

One company, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, owned by Internet entrepreneur Elon Musk, successfully tested its Dragon capsule in orbit last December and hopes to make it all the way to the space station during a second test flight later this year. The other freighter, being developed by Orbital Sciences Corp ORB.N, has yet to debut.

With the space shuttles retiring, the station will need regular supply runs from both companies, in addition to deliveries from Russian, European and Japanese spacecraft.

Shortfalls could force NASA and its partners to cut the size of the six-member live-aboard crew, which in turn would affect how much science and other work can be done, now that the $100 billion orbital outpost is finally open for business.

NASA has been steadily building the station 220 miles (354 km) above Earth over the last 11 years. Completing it was the primary reason the United States decided to fix the shuttles and resume flying after the 2003 Columbia disaster.

With space station assembly complete, the United States wants to use the $4 billion or so it has been spending each year to maintain and operate NASA's three space shuttles to develop new spacecraft that can travel beyond the station's orbit, where the shuttles cannot go.

'FOUNDATION FOR SUCCESS'

NASA is spending $269 million of its $18 billion budget this year to prod development of commercial space taxis so the government can buy rides for astronauts -- as well as their cargo. In the meantime, the United States will pay Russia more than $50 million a seat for flights to ferry crew members.

The cargo aboard Atlantis, more than 5 tonnes of food, clothing, computers, spare parts and science equipment, will give the station a six-month grace period in case SpaceX or Orbital Sciences encounter delays.

The shuttle is also delivering a robotics experiment NASA hopes will spur a whole new industry servicing satellites not designed to be refueled or fixed in orbit.

Over two years, NASA plans to use the station's Dextre robot, an attachment to the Canadian-built crane attached to the outside of the station, to demonstrate the tasks needed to remove sample satellite components such as safety caps, install new fittings and pump fuel.

A follow-up mission that would restore an aging NOAA weather satellite to service is planned for around 2015.

NASA pared down the normal six- or seven-member shuttle crew to four for its final flight.

That was to accommodate the smaller Russian Soyuz capsules, which would be used in case Atlantis was too damaged to return to Earth. Since the Columbia accident, NASA has had a second shuttle in waiting to mount a rescue mission. But there are no more shuttles to serve as backups.

Atlantis' flight is the 135th in the shuttle program. If it lifts off on schedule at 11:26 a.m. EDT (1526 GMT) on Friday, Atlantis commander Chris Ferguson, pilot Doug Hurley, flight engineer Rex Walheim and Sandra Magnus are scheduled to return to Earth on July 20.

That date marks the anniversary of the first Apollo moon landing, which, even after 42 years, remains NASA's bellwether moment.

"Some say that our final shuttle mission will mark the end of America's 50 years of dominance in human spaceflight," NASA administrator Charlie Bolden told the National Press Club last week.

"I want to tell you that American leadership in space will continue for at least the next half-century because we have laid the foundation for success -- and here at NASA, failure is not an option," he said. (Editing by Tom Brown and Todd Eastham)