Virgin Galactic spaceship makes third powered test flight

Jan 10 Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo, a
six-passenger, two-pilot spacecraft aiming to make the world's
first commercial suborbital spaceflights later this year,
conducted its third rocket-powered test flight on Friday.
With Virgin Galactic chief pilot David Mackay and co-pilot
Mark Stucky at the controls, SpaceShipTwo soared to an altitude
71,000 feet (21,640 meters) above ground - about twice as high
as commercial jetliners, Virgin Galactic said on Twitter.
The 20-second rocket burn, over California's Mojave desert,
propelled the ship to 1.4 times faster than the speed of sound,
the company said.
It was the third powered test flight for SpaceShipTwo, which
was designed and built by Mojave, Calif.-based Scaled
Composites, a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corp.
"She flew brilliantly," Mackay said in a statement from
Virgin Galactic after landing.
"To be behind the controls and fly it as the rocket ignited
is something I will never forget," Mackay added.
The spacecraft, which is hauled into the air by a carrier
jet and released, also has made 28 glide flights. It is modeled
after the prize-winning SpaceShipOne prototype, which made a
trio of suborbital spaceflights in 2004 to clinch the $10
million Ansari X Prize for the first privately funded human
spaceflights.
With SpaceShipTwo tucked between its twin hulls, Virgin
Galactic's White Knight Two carrier jet took off from the Mojave
Air and Space Port just after dawn. An hour later, Mackay landed
the spaceship safely back on the runway, Virgin Galactic said on
Twitter.
Virgin Galactic, a U.S. offshoot of billionaire Richard
Branson's London-based Virgin Group, is selling rides on
SpaceShipTwo for $250,000. So far, more than 650 people have put
down deposits or paid for rides. Branson and his two children
are expected to fly on the first passenger flight late this
year.
"I couldn't be happier to start the New Year with all the
pieces visibly in place for the start of full space flights.
2014 will be the year when we will finally put our beautiful
spaceship in her natural environment of space," Branson said in
a statement.
The upcoming flights are designed to reach altitudes of more
than 65 miles (100 km) above Earth, high enough to see the
curvature of the planet set against the blackness of space.
Riders also will experience a few minutes of weightlessness
before the ship re-enters the atmosphere.
SpaceShipTwo's last rocket-powered flight was in September,
part of a rigorous test program prior to the start of commercial
flight services.
Other companies developing passenger suborbital spacecraft
include privately owned XCOR Aerospace, which is building a
two-person spaceplane called Lynx, and Blue Origin, a startup
space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Virgin Galactic also plans to use its White Knight Two
carrier jets to launch small satellites and payloads into orbit.