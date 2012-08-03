UPDATE 1-Three firms share $1.1 billion of NASA space taxi work

* Boeing, SpaceX get lion's share
By Irene Klotz
PASADENA, Calif., Aug 3
3 NASA will pay more than $1 billion over the next
21 months to three companies to develop commercial spaceships
capable of flying astronauts to the International Space Station,
the agency said Friday.
The lion's share of the $1.1 billion allotted for the next
phase of NASA's so-called “"Commercial Crew" program will be
split between Boeing and Space Exploration Technologies,
a privately held firm run by Internet entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Boeing will receive $460 million to continue developing its
CST-100 capsule, which is intended to fly aboard a United Launch
Alliance Atlas 5 rocket. ULA is a partnership of Boeing and
Lockheed Martin.
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, was awarded $440
million to upgrade its Dragon cargo capsule, which flies on the
firm's Falcon 9 rocket, to carry people.
In May, a Dragon capsule became the first privately owned
spacecraft to reach the station, a $100 billion outpost that
flies 240 miles (386 kilometres) above Earth. The test flight
was part of a related NASA program to hire commercial companies
to fly cargo to the station.
Privately held Sierra Nevada Corp received a partial award
of $212.5 million for work on its Dream Chaser, a winged vehicle
that resembles a miniature space shuttle which also launches on
an Atlas 5 rocket.
All three firms are prior recipients of NASA space taxi
development work. The new awards will more than triple NASA's
investments in commercial crew programs, which so far total $365
million.
Unlike previous NASA development programs, costs are shared
between the government and its selected partners.
"“The companies also are bringing money to the table. This
is a way of allowing the United States to lead in the
development of new space systems that are human-capability and
then taking those systems for commercial purposes, as well as
for NASA purposes in the future," program manager Ed Mango said.
Since the space shuttles were retired last year, NASA is
dependent on partners Russia, Europe and Japan to reach the
station. Russia will remain the sole entity capable of flying
crew until U.S. companies develop systems, which NASA hopes will
be within five years.
Shut out of the competition was Alliant Techsystems
which hoped to parlay an ongoing unfunded NASA partnership
agreement into a paying contract.
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos's startup Blue Origin, which
won $25.7 million during two predecessor programs, did not bid
for the integrated design contracts awarded Friday.
Three other firms - Space Operations, American Aerospace and
Space Design - submitted proposals but were eliminated for not
meeting requirements, NASA's associate administrator for space
operations Bill Gerstenmaier said during a conference call with
reporters.