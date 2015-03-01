Astronauts leave space station for third spacewalk

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 1
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 1 Two U.S. astronauts
left the International Space Station on Sunday for a seven-hour
spacewalk to install communications and navigation aides for new
commercial space taxis.
Station commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore and flight engineer
Terry Virts floated outside the station's Quest airlock shortly
after 7 a.m. EST/1200 GMT to begin their third spacewalk in
eight days, a NASA Television broadcast showed.
The purpose of the outings is to prepare berthing slips for
spaceships being developed by Boeing and Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
The astronauts are scheduled to install more than 400 feet
(122 metres) of cables and a pair of antennas that the new
vehicles will use to navigate toward and dock with the station,
a $100 billion laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km)
above Earth.
Sunday's outing follows two spacewalks last week to rig
power and data cables for a pair of docking port adapters that
are due to arrive later this year. One adapter will be installed
at the berthing slip once used by NASA's space shuttles, which
were retired in 2011. The second docking system will be located
at an adjacent hatch on the Harmony connecting node.
Since the shuttles' retirement, the United States has been
dependent on Russia to fly crew to and from the station - a
joint project in which 15 nations are involved. NASA aims to
break Russia's monopoly before the end of 2017 by buying rides
from Boeing and SpaceX.
